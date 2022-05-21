The Kardashians Invade Italy Ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kardashian family made the trip to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner were seen arriving for dinner Friday night.

Kourtney and Travis Barker arrived with their children.

Kim was spotted in Portofino, still rocking her blonde hair from the 2022 Met Gala. The “Skims” founder wore a skintight jumpsuit with cutouts.

Pete Davidson was not present for dinner as he has his final “Saturday Night Live” duties this weekend. Per Variety, Davidson is expected to sign this weekend in the “SNL” Season 47 finale.

Kendall arrived with her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker. Khloe and Kylie arrived solo, with Travis Scott not present.

Kris was joined by Gui Siqueira, the Dolce and Gabbana ambassador.

Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were all in Dolce and Gabbana dresses for the family dinner. Kourtney was seen in a sheer red dress as she walked into the venue with Penelope and Kim and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North.

Kourtney and Barker exchange vows in front of family and a few friends at Italian castle Castello Brown, TMZ first reported.

The children, sisters and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, will be present. The reality TV star’s ex Scott Disick was not on the guest list, according to the outlet.

Barker’s children will also be present, as well as his comrades from the group Blink182.

The couple would have organize a reception for friends once back in Los Angeles.

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday.

The drummer offered in October after they dated less than a year ago. Both have their own children from previous relationships.

Barker has two children – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children – sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

The official wedding comes a month after the two visited a chapel in Las Vegas.

Kardashian shared photos capturing the moment the two said “I do” at the One Love Wedding Chapel just hours after Barker performed at the Grammys . Kardashian and Barker wore matching leather jackets and the reality star carried a bouquet of red roses.

“I found this in my camera roll,” Kardashian captioned the photos .

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with an Elvis and are married (unlicensed). Practice makes perfect.”

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.