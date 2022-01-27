Comes in streaming The Kardashians: the famous family ready for a new reality show, here’s where to watch it and the first details on the show

In 2022 the countdown of a new series begins. The Kardashians is coming to Disney +. Six months after the last episode of Keeping up with the Kardashiansthe famous Kardashian / Jenner family returns with a new show to take the audience on an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The divorce between Kim and Kanye West, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy and Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker are just some of the moments that will be told in the new series. Most likely there will be no talk of Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson because the show, explains Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), was filmed long before love broke out between the two. But when it comes to the Kardashians, the twist is just around the corner.

THE TEASER TRAILER

Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.

