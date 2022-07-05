The Kardashians, Katy Perry … These stars want to abolish Independence Day because of the revocation of the right to abortion

Shocked by the announcement of the American Supreme Court, on June 24, several personalities have decided to boycott the national holiday in the United States.

Revolution. The 4th of July is an important date in the United States, since every year the country celebrates its Independence Day. Except that in 2022, Americans swapped their national holiday, made up of parades and fireworks, for a wave of indignation. Since the announcement of revocation of the right to abortion by the US Supreme Court on June 24, reactions are coming from all sides, and not just across the Atlantic.

According to an article published in She this 4th of July, it is for this reason that many celebrities have declared that they want remove independence day American. On social networks, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Katy Perry or even Jessica Chastain mocked the commemoration behind Independence Day, so they do not consider themselves even freer to dispose of their bodies. “The 4th of July was canceled due to an Independence shortage. Sincerely, women“, wrote Kim Kardashian, taking up a message initially launched on the account of Anita Elizabeth Bitton, notes the magazine She.

A hashtag #fourthofjulyiscancelled

“Women in the United States have fewer rights than a sparkler“, lamented Katy Perry, on her Twitter account. On the networks, the hashtag #fourthofjulyiscancelled has thus flourished at great speed. American drag queen Gia Gunn also said she didn’t feel “not so proudto be American this year.

Happy “Independence” Day from me and my reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/GoIuu4JhAq —Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 4, 2022

Jessica Chastain shared her anger by making middle fingers in a picture and captioning it “Happy Independence Day from me and my copyright“. After already donating $500,000 to Planned Parenthood USA, singer Lizzo has announced that she will send part of her profits with Yitty, her clothing line, to the NGO Abortion Fund, who defends the right to abortion.

