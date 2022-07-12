The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian asks Pete Davidson to take a shower with her in the trailer for season 2

Less than three weeks after the conclusion of season 1, “The Kardashians” are already preparing their return to Hulu (on Disney+ in France) across the Atlantic with the broadcast of the first trailer for season 2, in which Pete Davidson makes a notable appearance.

Back soon. The reality show “Kardashians” has just concluded its first chapter on Hulu that season 2 is already in everyone’s head. The American streaming platform has just released a first trailer of what awaits viewers from September 22 (to follow on Disney+ in France).

And the main reveal is that Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s 28-year-old boyfriend, will be making his big screen debut in the upcoming season. An appearance that should not be lacking in spice, since at 01:21 of the trailer, we hear Kim Kardashian offer her lover to accompany her to take a “shower together quickly”. When he hears this, the young man literally swings all his things to join his beauty.

Besides the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, fans of the show will be able to follow the wedding preparations between Kourtney and Travis Barker, witness the birth of Kylie Jenner’s second child, Khloe, worry about a lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna against their family, and Kendall Jenner realizing that she’s the only one childless…and that’s fine with her.