The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian proves a lot in episode 6!

Episode 6 of “The Kardashians” shows Kim Kardashian’s 100-minute life. Between her children, her studies, she does not stop!

In episode 6 of The Kardashians, there is a lot going on. Especially for Kim Kardashian who does everything to reconcile her life as a mom and her future life as a lawyer. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian discovers the results of her baby bar

Series The Kardashians exposes behind the scenes of what happened in the life of the Kardashian-Jenners. Thus, fans can find out in detail the feelings of this family. And sometimes the tone goes up like last week where Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick had a falling out.

For her part, Kim Kardashian does not let herself be defeated since she filed for divorce from Kanye West. Very quickly, the star couple took the necessary steps to separate legally, even if they made their lives each on their own.

Indeed, in the middle of a divorce, Kim Kardashian began a new relationship with Pete Davidson. For his part, Kanye West has met a new woman, actress Julia Fox. Their relationship lasted only a few months.

Even though, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have divorced, they do not forget their child. Indeed, they do everything so that North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago do not feel the effects of their breakup.

Moreover, in the last episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian accepts the fact that she had to spend less time with her children because of his law studies. Indeed, the ex of Kanye West is doing everything to become a lawyer like his father.

So much so that she passed her bar test, even though few people believed in her. Kim Kardashian had revealed information on his Instagram account before talking about it The Kardashians. MCE TV tells you more!

Kanye West all smiles in The Kardashians

Yes, when Kim Kardashian has to focus on her lessons to become a lawyer, so she spends less time with her children. So, as soon as he has a moment, Kanye West takes over. And that’s what happened in episode 6 of The Kardashians.

Indeed, the rapper has surprised her four children by arriving with a fire truck to take them to school. Amazed, Kim Kardashian even climbed in to enjoy this magical moment with North, Saint and Chicago West.

Yes, Kanye West takes his role as a father very seriously. Moreover, he did not hesitate to let it be known in The Kardashians : “I think sometimes people are shy about being super dads”.

The future lawyer reveals thatshe has a good relationship with him. Even if, their relationship is in good shape in this episode of The Kardashiansaccording to the teaser for episode 7, their good relationship will be short-lived.

The Kardashian-Jenners are still very tight-knit. Indeed, Kris Jenner, Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner always keep good relations with everyone.

In episode 6, Khloé Kardashian announces to Tristan Thompson that the former Kardashians remain for life in the family. Besides, she does not hesitate to take Scott Disick and Kanye West for example. And for good reason, they are all fathers.

Indeed, even if Kanye West is no longer with Kim Kardashian, he still matters to Kris Jenner. The same goes for Scott Disick, who hasn’t been with Kourtney Kardashian for years, but he remains in the family.

Disney+ unveils a new episode of The Kardashians. First, broadcast on Hulu, the next morning, the French in turn have access to it.

Photo credit :

UPI / Alamy / Abaca