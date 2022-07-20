The Kardashians: Kim presents (finally) her new companion in the teaser for season 2

While season 1 of the reality show The Kardashians just ended, a little over a month ago on Disney +, fans are still asking for more. Their prayers have been answered: the most famous and extravagant family in the world is coming back (very) soon for a second season, which is already revealed in a first trailer.

You still ask for them: they come back. After appearing in Keeping up with the Kardashians For more than 13 years, America’s three most famous sisters have said goodbye to the show that made them famous (and rich). But they have not turned their backs on television for all that. Less than a year after the broadcast of the final episode, on June 20, 2021, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé were already making their return to the small screen, in a program soberly titled The Kardashians. On a streaming platform this time, Disney+, and with a new shorter format, consisting of only ten episodes.

New format, therefore, but not new concept. Since April 14, the Kardashian family has opened the doors to their eccentric and privileged daily life to the smallest detail, not without a dose of clumsy scripting that we prefer to pretend not to notice. And we are not going to hide it from you: in each episode, we are in heaven. The sorority was well raised by her “Momager”, Kris Jenner, and knows how to perform in front of the cameras in the most dramatic way.

Between disputes, twists and the presentation of Kourtney’s new fiancé, Travis Barker (the drummer of the group Blink-182), the program therefore ended at the end of its tenth episode, on June 16. And already, we feared the lack. Will we have to wait several months before The Kardashians return to Disney+? No, just two short months. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, Kris and their respective companions, for those who have them, will return for a season 2 from September 22, 2022. The proof, with this new trailer.

Pete Davidson: a newcomer to the Kardashians

“We’re back, in case you missed us”, launches Kourtney Kardashian. In French : “We’re back, in case you missed us”. Although we didn’t really have time to feel the lack, we are not unhappy to find them. And here is a teaser that announces only good. After meeting the companion of the eldest of the family, Travis Barker, in the first season, the second will offer us an alluring dive into their marriage, celebrated on May 15 and 22 in Las Vegas, then in Italy. And as much to say right away that a wedding with the Kardashians is not an event that is taken lightly. Glamor, luxury and grandeur will of course be part of it.

But this is not the only twist announced in this new trailer. Far from it: Kim Kardashian will finally officially introduce us to her new companion. After her turbulent divorce from rapper Kanye West, which came to close a difficult end of marriage, the star finally found love with a certain Pete Davidson, ex of singer Ariana Grande and comedian. A budding relationship that has made the headlines, but has yet to make it into the show’s first season. The shooting is corrected for season 2: his new companion will be there. Finally !

A beautiful family reunion to be found from September 22, 2022 on Disney +, for the highly anticipated season 2 of the reality show The Kardashians.

Sources: Disney+, Hulu