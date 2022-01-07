The Kardashians: new series coming in 2022 on Disney +

In 2022 the countdown of a new series begins. The Kardashians is coming to Disney +

The Kardashian / Jenner family will bring an exciting new chapter to Disney + thanks to an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.

The project follows the previous reality show entitled “Keeping up with the Kardashians”Aired for 20 seasons aired on E! from 2007 to 2021.

The program focuses on the personal and professional lives of Kardashian-Jenner extended family members consisting of sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and the latter’s parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) . Several other characters, including Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, have appeared over the course of the show.