The Kardashians, season 2, episode 4: Summary and everything that happened

The Kardashians Episode 4 is already available in Star+ and, like every week, it’s time to update ourselves on what happens in the day to day of the most mediatic family on American television.

In this chapter we return to the subject of the hip operation of Chris Jenner, one of the most important conversations of this season. Although we see Kourtney and Kylie a little far away (the first is in full preparation for her wedding to Travis Barker), we have several scenes with the sisters Kim, Khloe and Kendall on the whole.

Here we review everything that happened in the fourth episode of the second season of The Kardashians.

What happened in episode 4 of season 2 of The Kardashians?

Kris Jenner prepares for her hip surgery

The matriarch of the family reflects on her fear of aging when her doctor announces that her hip operation It is necessary and imminent. Kris is honest with her daughters, Kim and Khloé about the feelings that these physical discomforts cause her, because despite being in her 66 yearsadmits that he still feels 40, which generates deep feelings of frustration due to the vitality that he would like to have.

Kendall Jenner explores her facet as a businesswoman

It is well known that Kendall Jenner He has moved away from the catwalks to have special, strategic and intermittent appearances. In addition to her anxiety problems that she talked about earlier, in this chapter she talks about how she doesn’t find ‘her creativity’ in modeling, which is why she decided to venture into entrepreneurship, just like her sisters, with her tequila 818.

Her next project is home remodeling, as she admits having enjoyed the process of working on her own home, which is why she wants to delve into this industry. ‘I really want be my own boss, have my own ideas and execute them. I feel like I’m a new me,’ she says in the episode. Everything seems to indicate that Kendall will follow the multi-business path of her sisters.

Kris Jenner meets Martha Stewart (and there are peacocks included)