The Kardashians season 2: these 3 most striking moments of episode 5!

Episode 5 of season 2 of “The Kardashians” is finally available since Thursday, October 20 on Hulu and Disney +.

Each week, the Kardashian-Jenner family shares a few moments from their lives in their new series. And this Thursday, October 20, they set fire to episode 5 of The Kardashians. Back to the best moments. MCE tells you everything from A to Z!

Every sister has a place in The Kardashians

Managed by their mother Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian therefore manage their respective businesses with an iron fist. Just like, Kendall and Kylie Jenner who follow their path.

Everyone has their own business. Moreover, they do not hesitate to promote it in The Kardashians. Indeed, Kourtney Kardashian can talk about Poosh, Kim Kardashian can talk about her SKIMS brand, Khloé Kardashian Good American, Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics and Kendall Jenner her tequila brand.

In short, they are real business women. But they don’t just talk about their brands in The Kardashians. In this series, they also share several moments of life.

If the first episode of this season 2 was very centered on Khloé Kardashian. In the new episode of The Kardashians, all the sisters appear on the screen. MCE TV tells you more!

Top 3 Best Moments From Season 2 Episode 5

Kris Jenner ready to do surgery with her daughter Khloé

In this new episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner gets a hip prosthesis. After the operation, she then finds Khloé Kardashian who wants to redo her breasts. To which his mother naturally responds: “Let’s do it together!” ».

Kim Kardashian wants to turn Kris Jenner’s bones into jewelry

And like, Khloé Kardashian is not not the only one to have heard from her mother when she woke up after the operation. Kim Kardashian had a funny idea to keep a piece of Kris Jenner.

North West’s mom therefore accompanied the momager to the hospital to have the operation done and as if to place the prosthesis, the doctors removed bones. Kim Kardashian then proposes in The Kardashians to transform the recovered bones into jewelry. Khloé Kardashian’s reaction was without appeal : ” It’s scary “.

Khloé relives her youth in Miami in The Kardashians

For the launch of her swimsuit brand, SKIMS Swim, Kim Kardashian therefore invited Khloé Kardashian to come with her to Miami. Neither one nor two, the mother of True Thompson took the opportunity to let go after all the Tristan Thompson’s infidelities.

In episode 5 of The Kardashians even confessed that she felt trapped at the moment: “I feel like a fish in a fish bowl”. She therefore took advantage of this getaway to Miami to party like before.

Photo credit :

Dylan Travis/ABACA