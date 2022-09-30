The Kardashians season 2: why you have to see the episodes in order?

“The Kardashians” has made a comeback on Hulu and Disney+. It looks like Season 2 will feature a time jump.

Season 2 of The Kardashian got off to a flying start with very touching information. Indeed, from the first episode Khloé Kardashian returns to the birth of her baby with Tristan Thompson. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Khloé Kardashian at its worst because of Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is making a comeback in a new show on Hulu since April 14, 2022. Yes, after announcing that they were stopping their show keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner are coming back strong.

It’s not easy to stop an activity that has made them known all over the world. Indeed, thanks to this famous show, they were each able to develop their notoriety. Thus, they have all created their respective brands and can therefore rely on their fans to sell their products. Just that !

With The Kardashians, they then create a new showcase for their business. Although it is subtle, the new Balenciaga muse, Kim Kardashian connects the brand’s very stylish outfits without it being blurred or anything. Quite the contrary!

But this new season 2 is especially marked by the embarrassing situation of Khloé Kardashian. Indeed, the latter has yet veiled the face with Tristan Thompson. In season 1, she was giving him a second chance.

But, at the end of season 1 of The Kardashians, the new grave. Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian again and this time, the woman he slept with had a child and decided to keep it. Something to shock Kim Kardashian and her whole family.

For her part, Khloé Kardashian once again suffers from this excessive infidelity. She even has panic attacks. MCE TV tells you more!

A time jump in The Kardashians season 2

From the start of episode 2 of The Kardashians, a warning message is displayed. Something to surprise more than one fan of the Hulu show.

” The rest of season 2 was filmed 6 months before the previous episode” . A contextualization was more than necessary to fully understand the rest of the episodes of The Kardashians.

And for good reason, in the first episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian welcomes her new child, which she had with Tristan Thompson. Certainly, she used a surrogate motherbut the arrival of the baby seems to have shaken up the Good American founder’s life.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian and her sisters worry about health of Khloé Kardashian whom they find very thin. As a reminder, the mother of True Thompson did not know that Tristan Thompson was going elsewhere when they started the procedure to have a second child together.

This last information does not appear in season 1 of The Kardashians. For the simple and good reason that Khloé Kardashian hasn’t told her family about it.

In any case, today, Khloé Kardashian is the mother of a daughter and a baby boy, whom she still hasn’t shown on Instagram. Moreover, in the first episode of The Kardashian, she appears very distant with her ” nameless baby »as she says in the show.

A detachment that sends chills down my spine. But, Khloé Kardashian does not fail to present it in the first episode of The Kardashians. Even so, she’s not in a good mood at all.

Rest assured, from the second episode, the atmosphere is a little lighter. Indeed, because it all happens before Khloé Kardashian welcomes her baby.

