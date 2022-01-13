The Kardashians series on Disney +, new tales about America’s most famous family

Comes to Disney + “The Kardashians” the series that tells the story of the most famous family in America. A project that winks at the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, which closed for good six months ago.

It will arrive on Disney + in the next few months “The Kardashians“the series about America’s most famous family ready to conquer fans with a new chapter dedicated to the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The streaming platform, therefore, has awarded the unreleased episodes of the series that winks at the success of the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” which closed its doors for good six months ago.

The new Kardashian series

It is one of the best-known families in America, which has managed to enter the sweaters of cinema, fashion, music and even the beauty routine, creating brands known all over the world. The series was produced by Ben Winston and written by Danielle King who appears as showrunner. The filming of this new project began between September and October of 2021 and the story of the various episodes focuses on the life of each of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters, starting from the most talked about divorce ever, the one between Kim and Kanye West, with currently outlines poorly defined, which will be followed by Kylie’s second pregnancy and the love between Kourtney with Travis Barker. At the moment, a precise date of arrival on the platform has not been provided, but it is likely that the debut on Dinsey + is scheduled for spring 2022.

The end of the longest reality show on American TV

Only six months ago, in fact, there was a greeting from the whole family with the last episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the first reality show in the history of American TV totally focused on celebrities who, in fact, had an incredible success. since the first seasons. Many events told during the episodes of the show, which reached twenty seasons and 14 years of broadcasting, where quarrels, unexpected confessions, weddings, pregnancies, finished love stories, parties and incredible and sumptuous events followed one another, but above all the story of a more than solid family bond was not lacking.