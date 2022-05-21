The Kardashians storm Portofino, D-1 before Kourtney’s lavish wedding

After an unofficial first union in Las Vegas in April, then a civil wedding in Santa Barbara last weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are about to say “I Do” to each other once again. The couple this time chose Italy to declare their love. While waiting for the wedding scheduled for Sunday May 22, in a medieval castle in Portofino if we are to believe the information from the “Daily Mail”, the bride and groom and their loved ones take advantage of all that the country has best to offer: a good table , good wines and boat trips in an idyllic setting.

Friday evening, the Kardashian clan had privatized, not one, but two restaurants in Portofino (the Puny and the Cafè Excelsior) to begin the festivities at the edge of the water. For this first evening, Kourtney Kardashian appeared wearing a transparent and low-cut dark red dress. Her sisters had also taken care of their tight outfits: Kim Kardashian arrived accompanied by her eldest daughter North (8 years old), model Kendall Jenner was with her boyfriend Devin Booker. For their part, Kylie Kenner and Khloé Kardashian arrived alone. Matriarch Kris Jenner was busy chatting with the chef and dancing with the musicians.

On Saturday, the merry band took advantage of a boat trip, this time with the children. Kim Kardashian was with North, Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi (4 years old). Her 3-month-old baby boy, on the other hand, seems to have stayed in California with her dad, rapper Travis Scott. Khloé Kardashian also left her daughter True (4 years old) at home for this European trip. The children of the bride and groom are also present: there are the three children of Kourtney and her previous companion Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign (12, 9 and 7 years old), but also Landon and Alabama (18 and 16 years old), the children of Travis Barker, born of his past marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Failing to know if photographers will be allowed to immortalize the lavish wedding scheduled for Sunday, Kardashian fans should be able to follow it soon in their reality TV show, now broadcast on Disney +.