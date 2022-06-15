The Kardashians, the Beckhams, Jay-Z and Beyoncé: these overpriced gifts offered by stars to their children – 06/15/2022 at 08:30



Discover the most extravagant and expensive gifts given by celebrities to their children. photo credit: Instagram screenshot @davidbeckham

“When you love, you don’t count.” A particularly true formula concerning certain celebrities, who spend astronomical sums on their toddlers. Do you wonder who the most spoiled children on the planet are? Discover now the most extravagant and expensive gifts offered by stars to their dear little darlings.



Water park, games room and tree house



All parents know how difficult it is to occupy the youngest during a car or plane trip. Jennifer Lopez has found the solution: so that her twins don’t get bored, she has fitted out a games room in her private jet. Practice. Addition amount:



$50,000



.

In the spoiled child series, I ask for René-Charles. When her son was young, Celine Dion had a water park built on her huge property on Jupiter Island, Florida, with three pools and giant slides.

What child has never dreamed of having a tree house? A dream come true in 2007 for the three Beckham boys, who had the chance to see a futuristic hut almost 3 meters high with a telescope built in their garden to admire the stars (



$50,000



).

Art or real estate: it’s never too early to invest



No more dolls and fire trucks: works of art are a more sustainable investment. Thus, Sandra Bullock gave her son Louis a painting by Andy Warhol called



Peaches



estimated at



$14,000



(



€12,400



). A gesture all the more generous as the actress acquired the painting at an amFAR gala, the profits of which were donated to the fight against AIDS.

For their daughter Harper’s first birthday in August 2012, the Beckham couple commissioned a work from artist Damien Hirst. baptized



Daddy’s Girl



, it represents a huge butterfly with hearts. Canvas value: more than



$700,000



.

For her part, Madonna is betting on literature: a few years ago, she gave her daughter Lourdes a unique copy of



Harry Potter



estimated at



$62,500



.

No book or work of art for Valentina Pinault: for her 8th birthday, the daughter of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault received a property from



$12 million



located in Los Angeles. What organize sacred pajama parties with the girlfriends!

Luxury bags, cars and diamonds, to do like mom and dad



If many little girls like to imitate their mother, not all have the chance to receive sumptuous jewelery and luxury bags. For her 3rd birthday, Brad Pitt gave his daughter Shiloh a diamond chain from jeweler Neil Lane, worth an estimated



$10,000



.

For her part, Cardi B did not look at the expense for the first birthday of her own daughter, Kulture: the rapper paid by less than



$100,000



for a diamond, yellow gold and enamel necklace representing cartoon characters



World Party



. For her 2nd birthday, her father, the musician Offset, bet on a great classic by offering the little girl a pink Birkin d’Hermès bag worth



$8,000



.

It’s impossible to talk about extravagant gifts without mentioning the Kardashians. For her first Christmas, North West received a mini Lamborghini and designer clothes. A few years later, his parents slipped under the tree a jacket that had belonged to Michael Jackson, bought at an auction for the modest sum of



$65,625



. Famous jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, a friend of the family, presented the little girl with half-carat diamond earrings, estimated at around



$50,000



. Not enough to make her cousin Stormi jealous, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The latter offered two matching rings made up of two diamonds to his partner and his daughter. Estimated value:



between 150,000 and 200,000 dollars



for that of Kylie Jenner,



$20,000 to $30,000



for Stormi’s.

Who of Suri Cruise or Blue Ivy Carter will win the title of the most spoiled daughter of stars?



If there’s one child of stars who lacks nothing, it’s Suri Cruise. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter was just 18 months old when Christian Louboutin created her first pair of heels. At 4, she received her own credit card. Her parents spend tens of thousands of dollars on extravagant Christmas presents: a pony, jewelry, a dollhouse costing alone



$19,000



, an iPad mini, a miniature Mercedes or even a fur coat. At 7 years old, the value of his dressing room was estimated at more than



$3 million



.

Difficult to compete? And yet. Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, is also very spoiled: solid gold rocking horse (nearly



$500,000



), carriage bed (



$15,000



), high chair and bathtub encrusted with Swarovski crystals (



$12,000 and $5,200



), Barbie adorned with diamonds and precious stones (



$80,000



). But also crown of diamonds (



$36,000



), throne (



$10,000



), Louis Vuitton bag model Alma, Cadillac and Lamborghini miniatures.

When mother and daughter pose for the same brand



Many “daughters of” follow in their mother’s footsteps, some even posing for the same brand! Thus, Lily-Rose Depp succeeded Vanessa Paradis as Chanel muse. At just 15 years old, Deva Cassel followed in the footsteps of Monica Bellucci by becoming the face of the new Dolce and Gabbana perfume. After Estelle Lefébure, her daughter Ilona Smet in turn praises Mixa products. As for the Charlotte Gainsbourg/Alice Attal duo, it was together that we saw them pose for a Comptoir des Cotonniers campaign.

