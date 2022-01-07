The Kardashians, the most “spied on” family in the world returns with a new reality show on Disney +

Still them, the Kardashians. The most “spied on” family in America, star of a reality show (Keeping Up with the Kardahians – Keeping up with the Kardashians, partially available on Netflix) went on for over twenty seasons (in Italy we saw it especially on Sky) back in the spotlight, this time for those of Disney +.

As announced by Disney, in fact, the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2022 will be at the center of the new show series entitled The Kardashians. Let’s see the previews and the trailer together.

When The Kardashians comes out on Disney +

The release date of the series has not yet been announced, but what is certain is that it will come out in this new year.

What we will see in The Kardashians

These are the first information officially released: “The Kardashian / Jenner family will bring an exciting new chapter on Disney + thanks to an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer “.

The Kardashians teaser trailer

A short teaser video of the show was posted by Disney + on Facebook and YouTube.