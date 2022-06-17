The Kardashians: the series will have the right to a 2nd season on Disney+?

As Disney+ has just unveiled the last episode of season 1 of The Kardashians, fans are wondering if there will be a season 2.

You too wonder if there will be a 2nd season of The Kardashians on Disney+ ? The MCE TV editorial staff gives you the answer right away.

The Kardashians has been a real success

When we were told that there would be a new reality show around the Kardashian family, we were a bit skeptical. Indeed, we wondered if the program would know the same success as Keeping up with the Kardashians (Where Keeping Up with the Kardashians for bilinguals).

It is clear that we were wrong. From the first episodes put online in April on the various streaming platforms, The Kardashians got good ratings. She even became the first most-watched series on Hulu. That’s to say!

It must have surely please the Kardashian clan, especially to Kim Kardashian. Remember, the latter had been heartbroken when Keeping Up with the Kardashians had stopped.

Although, let’s be clear, the Kardashian clan has no only one thing in mind: money. This is at least what the young woman implied in a recent interview for Variety.

“Money always matters. I think anyone would be stupid to say that money doesn’t matter anymore. »she confided in particular, before adding that his family received $100 million for The Kardashians.

Will all this push Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney and the others to continue this momentum and shoot a season 2? This is the question that many fans are asking today. Especially since Disney+ has just unveil the last episode of season 1. The MCE TV editorial staff tells you more about this, later in this article.

Will there be a season 2 on Disney+?

If the question really arises, it is because, on the contrary, Kourtney Kardashian gave a hell of a rant, yesterday. This last one is very unhappy with the images shown in The Kardashians.

She criticizes the production of too much highlight the reaction of his ex-companion about her new relationship. And this, while she is currently living the perfect love with Travis Barker. We remind you that the two lovebirds have just said “yes” to each other.

” This was supposed to be a challenging episode about coming out of this toxic relationship and really living this fairy tale love story, which is my reality. »she notably launched.

We take this opportunity to remind you that Kourtney Kardashian had already experienced the filming of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She felt liketo be a character she didn’t choose.

“Here is Kourtney and she is in a bad mood. So even if she was actually laughing at lunch, we’re going to cut the laughter and just use the annoying comment she said. », she confided at the time. It shouldn’t start again. Otherwise, the future of The Kardashians could be compromised.

Don’t panic though. According to our colleagues from varietythe program still has its chances of having a season 2. Indeed, instead of two seasons of ten episodes, it would now be about 40 episodes. It’s so cool, don’t you think?