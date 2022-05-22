The Kardashians: why episode 4 will go down in history?

Every Thursday, Disney+ releases a new episode of “The Kardashians”. On the program for episode 4, love, tears, laughter, anxiety and jealousy.

(WARNING THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS) Every week, the Kardashian-Jenner family reveals behind the scenes of their lives. And we can say that in this episode 4 of The Kardashians, emotions run wild. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The Kardashian-Jenner family at the 2022 Met Gala

Just like at the Met Gala 2021, Kim Kardashian still has caused a stir on the Met Gala red carpet. Indeed, after having captivated the whole world in her Balenciaga outfit which covered her whole body, she chose a more glamorous outfit.

Yes, for the Met Gala 2022, the star of The Kardashians threw away his sights on a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe. And since it was a historical piece, Kim Kardashian was able to wear it to climb the steps of the MET, but once she got to the top she had to wear a replica.

Accompanied by his darling Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian made the show. Her big sister Kourtney Kardashian too. Indeed, the latter has walked the Met Gala red carpet for the first time with her fiancé Travis Barker. It was also a first for Khloé Kardashian.

For her part, Kylie Jenner has therefore not taken her first steps at the Met Gala 2022. Indeed, the one who was still pregnant during filming The Kardashianswalked this red carpet for the first time with all his family.

Dressed in an Off White wedding dress, the little sister of Kendall Jenner has once again caused a sensation. And for good reason, she wore a white outfit while her sister had an equally majestic black Prada dress. Once again, they matched their looks like at the 2016 Met Gala.

In short, the entire cast of The Kardashians participated in the Met Gala 2022. This fashion evening brings together so many people. Moreover, a little surprise, this year, several French people have climbed the steps. Like Lena Situations !

Episode 4 of The Kardashians goes from laughter to tears

The Kardashian-Jenner family is on all fronts. When they’re not at Coachella, the Met Gala or even in the middle of lawsuit against Blac Chynawhich they won by the way, they film their series The Kardashians.

Eh yes, the break away from reality TV did not last long. And this, to the delight of the fans! After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashiansfinding yourself without an episode, it was weird.

But fortunately the Kardashian-Jenner family loves filming their adventures. So instead of continuing to air their show on E! They return to a Hulu streaming platform. Just that !

Since April 14, 2022, fans can find the whole family in the series The Kardashians available on Disney+. And the least we can say, is that Kris Jenner and her 5 daughters are in great shape.

Episode 3 was coming back on Kim Kardashian’s time on SNL. But also, on Travis Barker’s marriage proposal preparations to Kourtney Kardashian.

Thus, episode 4 of The Kardashians transports the viewer into a whirlwind of emotions. And for good reason, the eldest of the family will finally marry the man of her life. Just that !

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in The Kardashians

You will have understood it, episode 4 of The Kardashians full of surprises. And for good reason, Travis Barker asked for the hand of his sweetheart Kourtney Kardashian. For the occasion, he invited the entire Kardashian-Jenner family to a house in Montecito.

To celebrate their first anniversary of dating, Travis Barker made it big, he covered part of the beach with red roses that formed a heart. A nice dose of romanticism that really moved Kris Jenner. Indeed, the momager was very proud that her eldest daughter was finally married to a man she loves more than anything.

Yes, because before getting in a relationship with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian did not want to get married. Besides, when she told the news to her 3 children it was a bit of a cold shower. And for good reason, they are the only ones not to have been invited to the engagement party.

So when they heard the news, his kids almost kicked him out. This sequence of The Kardashians is quite poignant, insofar as their mother is very happy to start a new life but not them.

Kris Jenner took responsibility for not inviting them because according to her “they are too young to understand everything that is going on”. Except maybe they would have preferred to live the moment with everyone. Because in Montecito, there was the momager, Corey Gamble, Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Khloe, Kim Kardashian but also the 4 children of Travis Barker.

Jealousy of Scott Disick

Very quickly, the one who remains very close to Scott Disick, Khloé Kardashian went to visit him. The latter wanted to know his reaction but also to hear from his nephews and his niece absent at the engagement.

So it was with a huge basket of snacks that she went to Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. Very bitter, the father of Mason, Penelope and Reign wished good luck Travis Barker to bear the character of the mother of his children.

Conscious of his jealousy, Khloé Kardashian therefore listened to it for a long time without ever contradicting it. What’s the point, at the same time. In short, this episode 4 of The Kardashians will have you crying, laughing, smiling and even stressing out.

To discover without further delay episode 4 of The Kardashians, go to Disney+. Every Thursday a new episode comes out.

Photo credit :

Disney+