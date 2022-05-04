The Kardashians win lawsuit of alleged defamation filed by Blac Chyna | Famous
On the afternoon of May 2, Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, finally won Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against her.
The judge at the Stanley Mosk court in Los Angeles ruled that Jenner and her daughters were acquitted of the accusations, so Chyna will not receive the 108 million dollars that she requested in compensation for damages, indicates People.
Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée took legal action against Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie in 2017, accusing them of causing the cancellation of the reality show she starred in, ‘Rob & Chyna’.
The Kardashian family are “satisfied” with the result
Although, according to Page Six, the jury found that the actions of Kris and her daughters regarding Blac’s “contractual relationship” with E! Red were not justified, he ruled that they should not be held responsible for defaming her.
Michael G. Rhodes, one of the Kardashians’ attorneys, revealed how celebrities reacted to being told of their victory.
“I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very happy and grateful, they were excited. They’re glad to have put this behind them,” Rhodes told reporters.
For her part, during the 2022 Met Gala, Kris Jenner told Variety that she was “happy that the trial is over.” Asked how she got through it “mentally,” she said, “I prayed. I live in my faith and I just hope it’s enough and yeah, I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad it’s over for the girls. We’re here to celebrate.” .
Blac Chyna plans to appeal the verdict in favor of the Kardashians
Blac Chyna was present in court when the verdict was read. People reports that she reacted calmly to hearing him and then left without commenting on what he thought.
Moments later, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, revealed that they plan to appeal the portion of the judge’s verdict that benefited Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.
“Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian. Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with contracts. [de Blac] with the chain E! We will appeal the rest of the verdict,” Ciani told reporters outside the court.
The revelations that emerged during the trial
During the trial for the defamation case of Black Chyna against the Kardashian Jenners, several intimate revelations came to light.
Giving their respective testimonies, Kris and Kylie Jenner claimed that Chyna tried to kill Rob Kardashian during a fight that involved an unloaded gun.
Rob, meanwhile, said last Wednesday that he was at the “lowest point” of his life while dating the model, which is why he didn’t end their relationship sooner, even though he didn’t want to marry “someone like that”.