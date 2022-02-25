The Kettlebell Back Exercise for Over 40s

The Kettlebell Back Workout For Over 40s: 3 Moves For A Wild Finisher

Rows and more rows for bigger, stronger and more defined lats

The 15 Best Exercises for a V-Shaped Back

The 6-exercise back workout to hit your lats without doing pull-ups

Trainer Mathew Forzaglia challenges MH Fitness Director Ebenezer Samuel to all kinds of workouts, which are designed to achieve three main goals: be exciting, efficient and more effective. You can’t ask for more for routines that will take you around 10 minutes maximum.

Today, they put the spotlight on your back. Forzaglia has designed a three-exercise kettlebell workout that will help you gain more muscle and strength. You’ll need a set of kettlebells to pull off the session (but in a pinch, dumbbells will work too). You’ll start in a sumo stance, which requires you to stand with your legs wider than shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed out, with the weights on the floor between your legs.

You will perform the first two different rowing variations from sumo stance. After finding the right standing position for you, twist at the hips to assume the stooped position. From there, grab the dumbbells with both hands with a neutral grip. From there, get ready to paddle and paddle.

Each exercise requires you to perform repetitions to muscular failure. This doesn’t just mean you can’t lift weights anymore; instead, make sure you’re still following the technique. That means making sure you can maintain that strong hip hinge position, squeezing your glutes and strengthening your core to retain tension. Once you feel your butt lift or your back arch, stop and rest.

The Kettlebell Back Exercise for Men Over 40

AS FINISHER OR AS TRAINING OF THE DAY

Repeat for 3 rounds total. Rest 90 seconds between rounds.

1- Double Row with Kettlebells

Repetitions to failure

2- Unilateral row with kettlebells (also remember how to do dumbbell rows for bigger lats)

Repetitions to failure

Repetitions to failure

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io