The key flaw that killed 53 migrants in the San Antonio truck | Univision News Events

Among the victims, the brothers Alejandro and Fernando Caballero had notified their mother on Saturday, two days before the tragedy, that they had just crossed the Rio Grande through Roma, in Texas, and that from there they would be transferred by coyotes to a house in Laredo. They told him that on Monday they should be arriving at another destination, from which they would depart to Houston. More never heard of them until the news of a truck with more than 40 dead migrants was known in the media.