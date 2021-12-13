In this report we will indicate the key levels to monitor on gold to understand when the next directional move will be triggered. In this way we will have an advantage to understand in advance the direction that the prices will take decisively.

First, however, we want to discuss some macro data and how these can influence the trend of gold and more generally of commodities.

US CPI inflation increased 6.2% in October 2021, marking the highest inflation level since 1990.

When looking for financial instruments that can protect against inflation, historically commodities have always stood out as the best. As can be seen from the graph below, in fact, commodities have the highest correlation, positive among other things, with inflation. Even higher than those instruments that are supposed to be structurally linked to inflation, such as inflation-protected US Treasuries (TIPS).

Despite high inflation, gold has performed poorly so far this year. Historically it has been a good hedge for inflation, especially during times of high inflation. However, the yellow metal did not live up to its reputation, highlighting the fact that there are no guarantees in investments, only odds for or against. It should be noted, however, that after US CPI inflation data of 6.2%, gold started to move strongly upward.

The key levels to monitor on gold to understand when the next directional movement will take place: the indications of the graphical analysis

L’gold (price in real time) closed the session on 10 December up by 0.46% compared to the previous session at 1,784.8 dollars. The week, on the other hand, ended with a rise of 0.05%.

Daily time frame

The week has passed between many ups and downs that in fact have not changed anything compared to what we wrote last week. In fact, the movement continues between the levels of $ 1,765.5 and $ 1,787.3. Only the break of one of these two levels could give direction to the prices.

On the downside, breaking the II price target in the $ 1,765.5 area would accelerate towards the III price target in the $ 1,708.5 area. On the upside, however, we could see a rapid return towards $ 1,822. In any case, the bullish objectives can only be calculated after the reversal has taken place.

Weekly time frame

On the weekly front, nothing has changed compared to what we wrote a few weeks ago.

Even on the weekly time frame, things could get very bad. However, the scenario is still very uncertain at the moment. It will all depend on how it closes next week. A weekly close below $ 1,787.3 would cause gold prices to sink towards the $ 1,638.2 area. In this case, the maximum extent of the decline is in the $ 1,150 area. If, on the other hand, the support were to resist, then the prices would move towards the objectives indicated in the figure by the solid line.