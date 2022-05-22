The key of Elizabeth Gutiérrez that revolutionizes the heart of William Levy

Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy announced their final separation after several years together, but the actress knows the perfect key that would drive her ex-partner’s heart crazy. Keep reading…

May 21, 2022 00:54

Elizabeth Gutierrez Y William Levy They formed one of the most beloved couples in Mexico and the world of entertainment, sharing different events, special occasions, birthdays and celebrations on their social networks that made all their fans fall in love for years.

Surprisingly and after the rumors of separation, they finally confirmed that they are no longer together, which for many meant difficult news to process due to the beautiful family they created with the arrival of their two children and an impressive environment of stability after long-standing coexistence.

Now that they’re apart, we can’t forget that they both In addition to their passion for acting, they also have a second detail in common, such as their love for vehicles. in various styles, from luxury, sports and off-road that are in the exclusive garage of your home.

On the other hand, the actress and model of renowned international beauty brands surprised everyone by showing photos in two poses that surely, according to several fans, could rekindle the flame of love and accelerate William Levy’s heartbeat, as he uncovers the main key that revolutionizes the heart of the father of his children: cars.

First of all, there is the van Mercedes Benz that generates 422 hp, has an advanced V8 biturbo to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, appearing with an extraordinary look that captivated thousands, posing from above in a super dynamic style.

On the other hand, we see the Range Rover luxury, powerful off-road vehicle with power of 177 CV (130 kilowatts) – 396 CV (291 kilowatts) and 4-speed synchronous transmission, ideal for traveling with the family, where the model and actress stood out, leaving everyone breathless.

+ Look at the two poses where the actress could revolutionize the heart of William Levy:

Elizabeth Gutierrez in a Mercedes Benz