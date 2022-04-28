The key play of Stephen Curry for the classification of Warriors to the semifinals of the Playoffs

Golden State Warriors qualified for the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinals and in the key play of the victory against Denver Nuggets, Stephen Curry sent Nikola Jokic and company to sleep.

The first team from the Western Conference qualified for the second round of the NBA Playoffs 2022 It was Golden State Warriors. After a very tough fifth game against the Denver Nuggets, the key play of the Dubs qualification for the semifinals had Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic as protagonists.

Things began to get complicated for the Warriors because they were down on the scoreboard by 10 points and, although many thought that qualification for the Playoffs semifinals was slipping away, Stephen Curry appeared in all his glory.

With a sensational fourth quarter, the Golden State Warriors managed to defend in such a way that limited the Denver Nuggets to 6 points in 4:55 minutes. Time to settle Game 5 and fasten the classification to the second round of the NBA Postseason. Who took on the task? Wardell Stephen Curry II!

Curry had an intact memory of that Game 3 against the Nuggets in which with great penetration he made the key play for the 118-113 victory. Stephen repeated the dose to Nikola Jockic and once again sent him to sleep with a gesture that drove all the Warriors crazy.

Video: Curry’s key play for Warriors qualification in Playoffs

With 33.1 seconds left in Game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Denver NuggetsStephen Curry penetrated, left Monte Morris behind and when Nikola Jokic’s mark came he scored two points with the key move which gave the decisive advantage to win the match 102 to 98 and secure qualification for the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinals.