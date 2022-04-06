The key proof that Alejandro Speitzer and Shannon de Lima are in a relationship

The Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima 33 years old is one of the most beautiful and consequently most followed women on social networks. Only on instagram, the blonde accumulates more than two and a half million followers from all latitudes and for them she shares the best looks and poses.

Shannon from Lima She has a consolidated career in the modeling world but rose to fame when she was married to singer Marc Anthony. The truth is that this relationship was left behind and each one went their own way, but now everything indicates that the model would be starting a new romance.

Shannon de Lima’s crush would be nothing more and nothing less than Alexander Speitzer, Ester Expósito’s ex-boyfriend. Last weekend they were seen together at the Pa’l Norte music festival that took place in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Several of the attendees took photos of them dancing and having fun and shared it on Tik Tok.

Shannon de Lima with Alejandro Speitzer. Source: tik tok @monterreylive

In the clips that quickly went viral, you can see Alexander Speitzer with an urban look and Shannon de Lima with sporty and very relaxed attire. They shared the event with a group of friends but also had some time alone. Although the moment of the kiss was not seen, they were very close.

Shannon de Lima with Alejandro Speitzer. Source: tik tok @melyyynju

One of the people who can be recognized in the group is the actor Hozé Meléndez, who is currently participating in the HBO Max series Amsterdam and who is a friend of Alexander Speitzer. The Mexican artist is currently in the middle of recording the series Cóyotl, also from HBO Max, a production that has locations in northern Mexico.