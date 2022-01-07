The key to Mandela’s prison is up for auction – World

The key to the cell where Nelson Mandela was locked up for years was about to be auctioned in New York and the announcement of the sale sparked heated controversy. “It belongs to the people of South Africa. It is not a personal object”, protested the minister of culture of Pretoria, Nathi Mthethwa, according to which “it is unthinkable that an auction house, aware of the painful history of our country and the symbolism of object, allow yourself to sell it without having consulted us “. Guernsey, that should have put the key to auction on January 28, has suspended the sale indefinitely waiting for the items to be examined by the South African Heritage Resources Agency.

It is not the first time that memorabilia linked to historical figures end up on the market causing controversy: it happens periodically as in the case of sale of memorabilia of Mahatma Gandhi in 2009 when a few meager items – a pair of sandals, glasses, a pocket watch and an iron bowl – ended up in the catalog of a New York auction house. Ministers and deputies in New Delhi demanded its return to their natural home: Gandhi Smriti, the house-museum where the father of modern India spent the last months of his life, but in the end the sale continued and those relics ended up in the hands of an Indian tycoon who paid over $ 1.8 million to stay in the country.

The key, like sandals or glasses, are banal objects that, however, evoke pages of history. In addition to the key, the Guernsey auction included about thirty objects related to ‘Madiba’, as South Africa’s first black president who died in 2013 at 95 was nicknamed: a third were gifts or awards received by the statesman, including a quilt given by Barack and Michelle Obama, and then personal items such as one of the characteristic silk shirts and a pair of Ray-Ban “Aviator” sunglasses, Mandela’s favorite.

The auction was born on the initiative of the leader’s daughter, Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah with the idea of ​​allocating the proceeds of the sale to the Mandela Memorial Garden near the paternal tomb in the village of Qunu. The key should have been the star of the day: l‘had made available Christo Brand, the custodian assigned to Mandela’s cell at Robben Island Maximum Security Prison. Brand and Madiba had become friends over the 27 years of being held for the Nobel Peace Prize and upon the statesman’s liberation in 1990 they continued to write to each other. Among the items offered for sale by the prison guard there is also an exercise bike used by Mandela in prison: now Guernsey is working on a solution that satisfies everyone, “said the president of the auction house Arlan Hettinger, alluding to a private collector who could buy the key and then, as happened with Gandhi, return it to South Africa.