The key to preventing pneumococcus pneumoniae

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, warns that, tAt least one child dies every 45 seconds every day pneumoniaIt is an infectious disease that causes the highest number of deaths in children worldwide. Without forgetting that adults over 65 years of age are also at higher risk, since the immune system generally weakens with age.

Looking at the data, it is important to note that nemonia This can be a serious respiratory infection, so measures should be taken to try to prevent it.

It should be noted that pneumonia Pneumococcal infection represents 81% of all causes of death.It is therefore necessary to redouble efforts to avoid acute respiratory infections that cause hospitalization and death.

In area, pneumococcus It is the second agent after respiratory syncytial virus to cause community-acquired pneumonia that requires hospitalization. Although susceptible to infection pneumococcus It is universal, they occur between 2 months to three years and are even more common after 65 years.

Leading up to World Pneumonia Day

Ahead of World Pneumonia Day to be celebrated on November 12, Gabriela Abalos, vaccine medical leader for Latin America at Pfizer, warned that more than 95% of all episodes of clinical pneumonia and more than 99% of deaths from pneumonia are due to pneumonia. Are from. children under 5 years of age They are produced in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

“in this situation, pneumococcus conjugate vaccine (PCV) has reduced childhood mortality, morbidity and disability associated with pneumococcal disease. Serotype identification varies by geographic region, age, and study period; Of the most common serotypes, 6 to 11 cause approximately 70% of invasive infections in children worldwide, of which serotypes 6a and 19a were associated with bacterial pneumonia. “Current conjugate vaccines have demonstrated adequate efficacy against pneumonia caused by the various serotypes present,” he highlighted.



every year, More than 300 thousand people die due to pneumonia American continent, Although the impact of this disease reaches all age groups, pneumococcus infection occurs more frequently in late life. In the case of children, statistics show that, every year, more than 700,000 children under the age of five die from pneumonia. More than 153,000 of which are newborns, a group particularly vulnerable to infection. The outlook for older adults is no less encouraging.

Based on these data, the disease ranks as the fifth leading cause of death, behind only heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer, and behind kidney disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cirrhosis and colorectal cancer. Is above.

prevention strategies

One of the main strategies to prevent pneumonia is vaccinationParticularly in countries facing the dual burden of pneumonia in children and adults: “The routine use of pneumonia vaccines in children has substantially changed the epidemiology of the disease. In vaccinated young children, the serotype for vaccines The incidence of disease has declined to negligible levels. Additionally, studies have shown that a vaccination program among children will, on average, provide adequate protection to the entire population over the course of a decade. This indirect protection should be considered. When evaluating vaccination,” highlights Dr. Morales.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) has been introduced in the region since 2000, and as of December 2019, 37 countries and territories already have at least one of the two pneumococcal vaccines. . Regular program.