The keys of Jessica Alba to look stylish with jeans

Jessica Alba proposes to give a twist to the typical jeans and it proves to us that with specific accessories or garments you can achieve a significant change in your looks. Do you want to see how the actress does it? Then don’t miss what’s next.

The jeans They are everything. We use them throughout the year, they go with all our clothes and there are many different pants to flatter each body. Jessica Alba helps us make our jeans look like new with these looks.

slouchy

Jessica Alba looks very casual in her slouchy jeans. Photo: Elle.

This style of Jean It is one of the most flattering because it fits at the waist and then flares out at the legs, which allows for a more hourglass shape for those bodies that tend to be more square or rectangular.

Jessica Alba He combines them with a burgundy sweater, brown boots and a black shoulder bag. The best shoes to wear with jeans slouchy are the boots, boots or platform shoes that generate a contrast of volumes between the bottom of the pants and the shoes.

Oxford

Jessica Alba points to the most flattering jeans: the oxford. Photo: Hello!

The jeans oxford as we always say are the most flattering for all body types. Jessica Alba She wears them with turtleneck sweaters, a coat, a bag and brown platform sandals. Here, as in the previous jeans, the issue of platforms comes back into question. Being pants with an open hem, the platforms balance that area by making it visually stronger.

That is why the best to wear in the upper area are tight garments such as sweaters, tops or bodies and, if you can play with the volume of your coat, be it a blazer, jacket or coat.

Cigarette

Achieve this balance of garments with a look like Jessica Alba. Photo: Fountainof30.

This look of Jessica Alba with jeans skinny has it all to look good. The actress herself wore her pants along with a light blue shirt, navy blue pinstripe blazer, white coat and white lace-up ankle boots. As you can see, here her volume was added by the various upper layers (shirt + blazer + coat), which generated a visual harmony and made her legs look much longer.

Jessica Alba it proposes to teach us to renew our jeans in a special way with keys that will always make us look perfect from head to toe.

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable, regardless of your height or any other physical characteristics!