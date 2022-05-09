The keys to a possible transfer

The FC Barcelona prepares for a busy summer transfer market in which a few operations are expected to strengthen the team. Getting a ‘9’ of guarantees is the great priority of the azulgrana, despite the fact that Xavi Hernández has made it clear that, for now, he sees Ansu Fati as a center forward. In any case, from the Camp Nou offices they move to get a ‘crack’ like Robert Lewandowski, who would like to leave the Allianz Arena.

Until very recently, the operation seemed ‘dead’ and absolutely unfeasible because the Munich club informed the player’s agent that they had no intention of letting him out this summer, despite the fact that he could not renew his contract, which expires in 2023. Lewandowski is Bayern’s franchise player and they have closed the doors to a move, but in the last few hours many things have changed, according to the latest information from the newspaper. SPORT’.

The Polish attacker would be outraged with the renewal offer proposed by the German team, which would only be for an extra year (2024), while he wants two more years to ‘secure’ what would be his last major contract in the elite. Likewise, the aforementioned source highlighted that the player has given free rein to his entourage to get an exit from the Allianz Arena to the Camp Nou, since He does not feel fully valued by the Bayern board, the club he joined in 2014 and with which he has converted the ‘frivolous’ figure of 343 goals.

In this sense, the Barça It has been marked as a great priority to get the transfer of Lewandowski for the 2022-2023 season. It will be an extremely complicated operation that will be influenced, negatively or positively, by a myriad of factors and which will surely bear the title of ‘soap opera’ until it is resolved. The Catalans only have in their favor that ‘Lewa’ would insist on leaving. The rest looks pretty complicated.

And it is that, as Mateu Alemany recognized last week, to get the Pole’s services, Barça has to negotiate directly with Bayern, who is not in the business of letting his biggest star go and that, if he considers it, he will ask for a significant amount of money. It has been leaked that, for example, the culé club is not willing to spend more than 30 million euros, while the Bavarians would ask for a minimum of 60 ‘kilos’.

The Catalans will try to exhaust all the options and, according to information from ‘SPORT’, they won’t throw in the towel easily. Quite the contrary. Xavi Hernández has insisted on the transfer of the Pole and it is key for Mateu Alemany to be pulling strings to attempt a negotiation with Bayern, with the advantage that there would be very good harmony with the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi.

The economy plays against Barça

It is no secret to anyone that FC Barcelona is going through a delicate economic crisis that leaves no room for great desires, much less million-dollar operations. Lewandowski’s would be, even if a reduction in its starting price is achieved. The player has a record of around 15 million euros gross plus another five in variables and was “outraged” when Bayern did not offer an increase in his conditions.

This means that Barça must present a competitive offer… When money is what is missing! and that, in addition, he must fit it into a salary scale that goes well below Lewandowski’s claims. Likewise, there is the issue of the salary limit (which will continue to decline, except for a historical surprise) and that will complicate any registration, especially that of a transfer that would amount to at least 55 ‘kilos’ between the purchase price and salary.

It must be remembered, in any case, that Barça exceeds its salary limit and that this summer it will stick to two rules: ‘1 to 4’ and ‘1 to 3’ to generate enough space and sign up new players. That is to say, the Catalans would have to release three or four times what ‘Lewa’ will mean for the wage bill. It seems like quite a difficult task.