Entertainment

The keys to achieving rock looks like Kristen Stewart’s

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

kristen Stewart she is one of the princesses rockers from Hollywood. She is not into dresses with long trains or layers, but she prefers jumpsuits or suits signed by the brand for which she is an ambassador, Chanel.

The actress is not afraid to try new things or original combinations. In this note, we will see three of her last outfits where he gives us the necessary keys to find a new style rocker that we too can clone.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The FBI arrests two narcocorrido producers for alleged links to cartels | News Univision Drug Trafficking

33 seconds ago

Kevin Bacon threatened to sue a Palermo hamburger restaurant for using his image without permission

2 mins ago

“Tigers” will be screened at the San Martín Cultural Center with free admission

13 mins ago

Amber Heard denies being cut from ‘Aquaman 2′

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button