The keys to achieving rock looks like Kristen Stewart’s

kristen Stewart she is one of the princesses rockers from Hollywood. She is not into dresses with long trains or layers, but she prefers jumpsuits or suits signed by the brand for which she is an ambassador, Chanel.

The actress is not afraid to try new things or original combinations. In this note, we will see three of her last outfits where he gives us the necessary keys to find a new style rocker that we too can clone.

glitters

Kristen Stewart poses for the flashes with her incredible outfit full of sequins. Photo: Instagram.

did you think that Kristen Stewart was she averse to glitter? Well, you were wrong. At the premiere of her new movie, the actress chose a black jumpsuit studded with glitter from head to toe.

The one-piece was a shirt-style top that Kristen wore unbuttoned. At the bottom she had a high-waisted and tight pants, accompanied by black ankle boots. Of course, the artist accompanied her outfit with wet hair and dark makeup.

vibrant colors

Pictures, platforms and sensuality: different tips to look a little more rock. Photo: Instagram.

At the last Cannes Film Festival, Kristen Stewart said present and was one of the most photographed for its incredible and rockers outfits. One of her styling was with this red Chanel suit with a checkered pattern and black platforms

The actress opted for straight pants and an open jacket with an English cut, the typical Chanel cut. Here, Kristen preferred to give it a touch rocker to your look with the platforms. It would have been different if she had chosen kitten heels or stilettos, since she would have achieved a more formal outfit.

Corsets

Kristen Stewart stepped on the red carpet with a Chanel look in black and shone. Photo: Instagram.

Corsets, in addition to being a 2022 trend, are perfect for going from a look common to one rocker. Again at the Cannes Film Festival, Kristen Stewart surprised with a style in total black signed by Chanel.

The set consisted of a cropped corset with central buttons and wide-leg tweed trousers. In addition, the actress added two-tone black shoes with white tips. The sunglasses added that ideal plus to generate an extra outfit rocker.

Kristen Stewart shows us that the style rocker is already yours and that we can also clone it following your style rules.

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!