The keys to Angelina Jolie’s style in the 90s

Among the trends that rock this season (‘color block’, crochet garments, animal prints…), there is always room for the occasional rescued from a decade that, in matters of fashion, cannot be forgotten: the 90’s. We know that this time the ‘Y2K’ aesthetic is sweeping among the daring, but it is true that those who are looking for something more sophisticated and with a lot of vibes always choose clothes from previous years: wide ‘jeans’, leather clothes, lingerie dresses… .

Because yes, in the 90s there were true style icons that we love to be inspired by today. From supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford or Claudia Shiffer, who chose an explosive ‘look’ every time they left the house (here we also have to talk about Jennifer Lopez, who with her style advanced the trends that rock today by thirty years) , even the most casual, like Kate Moss and her simple and relaxed wardrobe or Angelina JolieWho are we here to talk about today?

She stepped on red carpets since she was a child thanks to her parents, but when she started doing it on her own merits, she did not go unnoticed, both for her rebellious attitude (here are some unknown images of her effervescent adolescence) and for her beauty and, of course, her ‘ looks’. Today we are used to seeing her with beautiful haute couture pieces that sculpt her spectacular figure, but at the time she was always betting on the minimalist vibe that hit her in the 90s when choosing styling.

She never wore patterned clothes and the tones she chose were neutral. For those times when he wanted to find that explosive point, he had leather as his best ally, and he wore it both in dress form and as pants with cropped garments. Now, we cannot put aside his passion for lingerie dresses, one of our favorites today, the color white, long coats (he did not take them off) and the absence of jewelry in the ‘looks’ of the. Without a doubt, a simple style that, a few decades later, comes in handy as inspiration for our most retro combinations. Take a look at the 15 ’90s Angelina Jolie Wardrobe Highlights.