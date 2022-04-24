The keys to Angelina Jolie’s style in the 90s
Getty Images
- How to wear boho dresses and outfits: 10 ideas from the ‘insiders’ who know the most about fashion.
- These are the 11 most explosive ‘looks’ of Kourtney Kardashian.
Among the trends that rock this season (‘color block’, crochet garments, animal prints…), there is always room for the occasional rescued from a decade that, in matters of fashion, cannot be forgotten: the 90’s. We know that this time the ‘Y2K’ aesthetic is sweeping among the daring, but it is true that those who are looking for something more sophisticated and with a lot of vibes always choose clothes from previous years: wide ‘jeans’, leather clothes, lingerie dresses… .
Because yes, in the 90s there were true style icons that we love to be inspired by today. From supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford or Claudia Shiffer, who chose an explosive ‘look’ every time they left the house (here we also have to talk about Jennifer Lopez, who with her style advanced the trends that rock today by thirty years) , even the most casual, like Kate Moss and her simple and relaxed wardrobe or Angelina JolieWho are we here to talk about today?
She stepped on red carpets since she was a child thanks to her parents, but when she started doing it on her own merits, she did not go unnoticed, both for her rebellious attitude (here are some unknown images of her effervescent adolescence) and for her beauty and, of course, her ‘ looks’. Today we are used to seeing her with beautiful haute couture pieces that sculpt her spectacular figure, but at the time she was always betting on the minimalist vibe that hit her in the 90s when choosing styling.
She never wore patterned clothes and the tones she chose were neutral. For those times when he wanted to find that explosive point, he had leather as his best ally, and he wore it both in dress form and as pants with cropped garments. Now, we cannot put aside his passion for lingerie dresses, one of our favorites today, the color white, long coats (he did not take them off) and the absence of jewelry in the ‘looks’ of the. Without a doubt, a simple style that, a few decades later, comes in handy as inspiration for our most retro combinations. Take a look at the 15 ’90s Angelina Jolie Wardrobe Highlights.
Advertising – Continue reading below
If it wasn’t a coat or long sheer jacket, it was a cape: the goal was to wear something over slip dresses on every red carpet she walked by. And no, friend, she had nothing to do with the temperature. Nowadays, we couldn’t imagine seeing her like this.
He did not hesitate to wear shirts, both ‘cropped’ and more normal, with leather garments. In addition, to elevate them, he resorted to his quintessential elegant fabric: satin. A ‘blazer’ of this material… and that’s it!
While cropped was her favorite when it came to tops and tees, we never saw her in the 90s in a coat or jacket that was short. She always bet on the maximum length. And if she reached the feet, much better.
If there is a material that defines the style of the Angelina Jolie of the 90s, that is the leather. She really was a real Motomami and she showed it in the ‘photocalls’, where she did not hesitate to wear combinations as simple and powerful as this one, with leather pants or even a dress.
Although you are currently used to seeing her always in a dress, there was a time when the actress I often bet on suits hand in hand with ‘looks’ like this one in white, she also wore them in black and grey. The cut was always fitted.
Since she started walking red carpets in the 90s, Angelina found her most flattering cut in terms of dresses: the fitted. So much so, that today she is still her favorite model for the most important dates in Hollywood.
It has never been to bet on bright colors but, without a doubt, in its beginnings, black was always its first option. In the form of a dress, with suits, adding a garment of this color to her ‘looks’… She never failed.
If you notice, the actress was not a big fan of jewelry: she rarely wore necklaces. She elevated her looks with earrings and the occasional ring, but we hardly ever saw a pretty piece on her neck. If you are a lover of simplicity, you will like this.
As you have seen, Angelina had two defined colors: black and white. When she abandoned the ‘looks’ with the darker, she began to bet on more luminous tones and today they are still usually her first choice. This set in different whites is ideal.
As with the biker ‘looks’, Angelina also had a reference garment for the most elegant outfits: the ‘slip dresses’. In the 90s they had the greatest impact on her and she was a great ambassador of this model. Plus, she finished off the laid-back look with a flowy jacket.
If you look closely, it is almost impossible to see an outfit in which the artist wears more than two colors. She will always opt for a ‘total look’ in neutral tones. It wasn’t complicated!
Yes, she also dared to wear low-rise pants combined with a cropped top. If you love this outfit but feel insecure, take this as a sign to take the plunge, friend.
There was a season in the ’90s when Angelina would always top off her red carpet dresses with a shawl, either matching or a different color, like in this case. And you, are you for or against?
Following her line of love for neutral colors, ‘nude’ was her third favourite, so much so that she appeared on several red carpets with ‘total looks’ in this tone, which today is Kim Kardashian’s favourite.
A point in common with the 90s style of Kate Moss is the taste for flowing and relaxed garments hand in hand with transparent dresses and jackets like this one. If you are a fan of the boho style, you will surely love this ‘highlight’.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below