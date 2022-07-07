The keys to biographical films inspired by Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe

The great success of biographical films inspired by the lives of the most beloved singers and entertainment faces of all time, which have imposed a new genre on cinema in recent years, served as a driving force for the filmmakers to want to innovate this year with “Elvis” and “Blonde”, films that tell the stories of the legendary Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe, respectively.

The first was already released in the United States, and in its first weekend it has already managed to raise more than “Top Gun: Maverick” reached in that same time range, with a comfortable total of 31.1 million dollars already profiles it among the highest grossing releases of the current year 2022.

With its arrival in Chilean theaters scheduled for Thursday, July 14, «Elvis» has in the main role the young actor austin butler, putting himself in the shoes of the world rock star from his beginnings through his leap to stardom and what led to his early death. Furthermore, the very Tom Hanks was summoned to give life to the stellar character of Colonel Tom Parker, manager who was the right hand of the artist in his career full of success. Other figures of the stature of Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Yola and Luke Bracey, are part of his official cast.

Although the project began to work in 2014, it was not until 2019 that its completion was confirmed and in January 2020, filming began in March, it had to be suspended until September of the same year, due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. that even came to infect faces of the cast like Tom Hanks.

Directed by Baz Luhrman, the production came to test for the main role of Presley, other young actors such as Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and even Harry Styles himself, before definitively opting for Austin Butler. And everything indicates that the formula would have worked, because the film has already collected only in its first days in the United States, a third of the cost of its production, without having been released in other countries yet.

for the biopic of Marilyn Monroe we will have to wait a little longer, but platform fans will be happy with the premiere of «Blonde«, set for September 23, 2022 only through Netflix.

The Cuban actress Anne of Armsknown for her participation in productions such as “El Internado”, “Blade Runner 2049” or “Knives Out”, underwent a radical change of look when she was called to give life to the main character of the model and singer who died in 1964.

Inspired by the homonymous biographical novel written by Joyce Carol Oates, the film explores the joys and sorrows of the artist who, despite the abuse she suffered, became one of the most prominent celebrities in Hollywood.

With its first official trailer released in recent weeks, the film directed by Andrew Dominic It has in its cast with relevant names such as Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Evan Williams, Lily Fisher, Xavier Samuel and Sara Paxton, among others.