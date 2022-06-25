The keys to Jennifer Aniston’s style over the years

Best known for her role as Rachel Green on friends, Jennifer Aniston is a powerful actress who has managed to capitalize on the popularity generated by the huge success of the television series and transform it into a career that continues to this day.

Like her career, Jennifer Aniston’s style story has come a long way and has evolved over the years. The iconic actress was on the long table last February 11 to celebrate her 53rd birthday, so we wanted to honor her by reviewing the transitions she’s had from her incredible style over time.

1. 1987

This natural beauty graduated from New York’s LaGuardia School of Music and Art.

2. 1990

Aniston landed roles in TV series Molloy Y Ferris Bueller.

3. 1992

for the premiere of the cursed goblinThe actress wore her mahogany-colored highlighted hair in long layers and highlighted her lips with a terracotta lipstick. Such a great look from the 90s!

4. 1994

The wavy-haired star landed her breakout role as Rachel Green on the series friends.

5. 1995

According to hairstylist Chris McMillan, this was the original Rachel with layers of shoulder-length hair.

6. 1997

A new movie star with ‘Til There Was You Y the perfect portraitAniston drew attention to her bright blue eyes lined to match her understated updo hair.

7. 1999

the star of office entanglements wore fake dreadlocks to the Emmys.

8. 2001

For the People’s Choice Awards, the actress from rock stars She wore an elegant straight cut.

9. 2002

Jen’s classic: long sun-kissed layers and sheer pink makeup.

10. 2003

A bronzed sheen and honeyed highlights accentuated the star’s big eyes. Almighty.

11. 2004

Aniston arrived at that year’s Golden Globes in beachy waves highlighted by a deep side parting.

12. 2006

Makeup artist Angela Levin said that the look of the star of Living with my ex it was very fresh. The actress has always been true to clean, glowing skin with soft, neutral makeup.

13. 2009

Aniston wore her hair in a ponytail with earrings that framed her beautiful face.

14. 2010

The actress changed her look for the premiere of bounty hunter, with a simple but very elegant updo.

15. 2011

That year, the star of A fake wife He wore a new and beautiful cut Bob.

16. 2013

For the 2013 People’s Choice Awards, the actress opted for a look classic, highlighting her beautiful eyes with silver makeup shadows.

17. 2014

The actress dyed her hair darker and opted for a very trendy hairstyle at the Living Proof Style Lab from Boston.

18. 2014

In 2014, Aniston decided to go back to her roots with light blonde locks.

19. 2016

The actress styled her hair back into a playful ponytail for an appearance at the film’s premiere. Zoolander 2.

20. 2018

The 48-year-old actress’s loose waves complemented her long earrings.

21. 2020

Aniston wowed in a spectacular black Dior gown at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020.

22. 2021

The actress looked amazing in a pronounced black jumpsuit for the taping of the HBO Max reunion special. Friends. At the age of 52, she looked stunning with her tanned skin and classic golden locks.

What do you think has been his best style?