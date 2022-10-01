The keys to Marilyn Monroe’s look and professional tips to update it

MADRID, Oct. 1 (CHANCE) –

Marilyn Monroe returns to the present with ‘Blonde’, the long-awaited biopic starring Ana de Armas and that you can finally see on Netflix. We take a look at her iconic look from two of our expert hairstylists and explain the best way to adapt it to current trends.

From her smile, to her way of moving and, of course, her hair, everything about Marilyn Monroe was millimetrically designed to seduce and become memorable. For this reason, there are many women who have wanted to get into her skin. Among the best known: Madonna, Nicole Kidman, Rihanna, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian and a long etc. Now she is the turn of Ana de Armas, who stars in the biopic Blonde, already available on Netflix.

AN ETERNAL LOOK

Marilyn Monroe’s hair is, without a doubt, legendary. “His short, platinum blonde curly hair has gone down in history as a style that is synonymous with seduction, playfulness, an innocent point, but very vital. Blonde tones are very flattering because they bring light to the face and rejuvenate, while those short and loose curls convey naturalness. If she wanted a more sophisticated effect, all she had to do was define the volumes, creating wide waves or shaping the ends inwards. As a final touch, a light toupee in the frontal area, to mark personality”, Explain Maria Jose Llatadirector of Llata ​​Carrera Hairdressing, in Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria).

DO YOU WANT TO BECOME BLONDE?

Getting that radiant blonde was no easy task for Marilyn Monroe, who was a natural brunette. Author Pamela Keogh explains that she bleached her hair every three weeks. Specifically, the tone that she requested was ‘pillow-case white’ (in Spanish, ‘white pillowcase’). Also, so that the color would not be affected by washing, she used a dry shampoo every other day.

If you also want to go blonde, you must be clear that this type of work can be aggressive with the hair, therefore, you should always be advised by professionals. how do you tell us charo garcia from Ilitia Beauty & Science, in Balmaseda (Bizkaia): “Bleaching processes require time and patience, especially if we are talking about a platinum blonde like Marilyn Monroe’s. It is important that the hair is healthy and strong, because bleaching often damages it. The most advisable thing in these cases is to make several visits to the salon and gradually lighten the hair, instead of doing it all at once, especially if we are faced with hair that is dark at the base. You can also look for a clarification through ombré or balayage highlights, which will provide us with a more natural finish and without compromising the hair so much”.

A MODERN MARILYN

Marilyn Monroe’s look has all the necessary ingredients to be a timeless trend, easily adaptable to any occasion. “Its cut, at the height of the jaw, centimeter up centimeter down depending on the moment, is ideal for autumn. Of course, I would convert it into a curly bob to make it more current, avoiding the layered silhouette and opting to work the hair entirely. This would maintain the movement, but would take weight off the top. Definitely, the Marilyn Monroe of 2022 would accompany it with curly bangs too”, says Charo Garcia.

When choosing the color, Maria Jose Llata remember that it is important to select a blonde that favors us and for that, once again, your hairdresser will be your great ally. “We have to look at several elements when choosing: the tone of the skin, to see if there are cold or warm undertones, the color of our eyes, our base color, the health and texture of the hair, etc. Only in this way will we guarantee the best results. To update the color, I would add some multi-tone highlights, very subtle but enough to give the hair depth and movement. The shadow roots technique, in which the root is left a little darker and a very natural gradient is worked on to the ends, also seems very interesting to me to add more strength to the look”.