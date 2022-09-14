The keys to Secret Invasion of Marvel Studios

secret invasion promises to give us one of the best thrillers with the seal of Marvel Studios since Captain America: Winter Soldier

Samuel L. Jackson will be immersed in a secret invasion in which nothing is what it seems and no one is who it seems. Who to trust when your worst enemy can take any aspect? Secret Invasion It looks like it will be one of the best Marvel Studios premieres of next 2023.

Synopsis and cast

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson who will reprise Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn the Skrull Talos, who first met in Captain Marvel. This series billed as a crossover event and will show a faction of the Skrulls, the alien shapeshifters, who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Kyle Brastreet will be ultimately responsible for Secret Invasion. Other works of his are mr robot where he was as producer and screenwriter and also producer of Cooper.

In the cast we will have Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Medhelson, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben Adir… And the cameos of Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle and some more of which we will give more details next.

Comic

Secret Invasion It was the summer crossover of La Casa de las Ideas in 2008. Brian Michael Bendis, one of the publisher’s rookies, had taken over the helmsman of the Avengers franchise and had redirected it along the paths that he considered the coolest and contemporaries for a group stagnant in time. Bendis was a lover of conspiracies. And after updating SHIELD and his war against Hydra, he decided to do the same with the Skrulls and involved them in a conspiracy saga in which no one was who he said he was.

The Avengers had been divided into two groups after Civil War and paranoia took over when they discovered that Elektra, the leader of the Hand, was actually a metamorphic alien, who for months had been posing as Daredevil’s ex and had run a millennial criminal empire without anyone noticing. . Nick Fury became the main soldier of this war in the shadows, and for it. The former head of SHIELD. Fugitive. He mounted a new operation to bring the infiltrating Skrulls out of the shadows. The Secret Warriors, a group of exceptional young heirs to the legacy of many heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe who had gone unnoticed by any known group. All of them led by Tremor, Daisy Johnson, known for the series SHIELD Agents, whose character was played by Chloe Bennet. The first Secret Avengers from Marvel Comics.

Meanwhile, the Skrulls decided to take the first step and discover their cards… And it was a big mess. The event opened precisely with the attack of the Skrulls against the heroes and throughout the series the magic that he had previously managed to create was lost. Because the conspiracy that reigned in the months before the crossover was the best thing about the Secret Invasion. Once the real actors discover the game, things run out of steam. THE TRUTH.

A splinter faction of the Skrull Empire had decided to initiate the Secret Invasion in order to fulfill the prophecy of their God. In the end, the event ended almost abruptly with an epic battle between the heroes and the Skrulls in which Norman Osborn hit the target squarely and…

The Dark Reign broke out

While Marvel Studios Phase 4 seemed to be adapting The New and Different Marvel Studios where a new roster of superheroes and superheroines were introduced, Marvel Studios Phase 5 seems to be heading towards Dark Reign and Secret Invasion looks like it will be the prelude.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Hawkeye will have to be reviewed with different eyes after Secret Invasion.

Series Context – Expectations

From the look that they have shown us in this first trailer, I would say that it is going to become my favorite Marvel Studios series. Does anyone remember Alias? JJ Abrams? Sydney Bristow? The dark thriller vibe with paranoia. Not knowing who is who. That’s cool.

Besides we have a heart attack cast. Starting with Samuel L. Jackson, going through Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman. Who gives more!

The action will be one of the strengths of Secret Invasion and although they have shown us a couple of sequences that look interesting, they will surely not let us breathe in the series. The cameos also promise a lot. More if those cameos mean that the plot of the Skrulls will somehow affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the moment we will have Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle but names like Charlie Cox, Paul Rudd or Anthony Mackie, Zachary Quinto, Iman Vellani, Tenoyah Parrish, Noel Fisher… among others are already circulating on the Internet. Are we starting to freak out? Let us remember that the series has been classified as a GREAT EVENT.

In other words, the vibe they want to convey is a great crossover along Civil War either Winter Soldier whose repercussions are felt throughout the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Will we see the creation of HAMMER? The return of SHIELD with Valentina Di Fontaine as the leader? From there to the creation of the Thunderbolts? Will we see the creation of the Thunderbolts in Secret Invasion? We must not forget that Secret Invasion was the trigger for the creation of the Secret Warriors and in the trailer they already make it clear that Nick Fury will not be able to take charge of the war against the Skrulls alone in the shadows, so he will need help. But if you don’t trust anyone… Who do you turn to?

In addition, the name of Chloe Bennet has been circulating for some time, who supposedly will play Daisy Johnson again, but not the one we met in Agents of SHIELD, but the Marvel Studios variant. Will we definitely see the Marvel Studios Secret Warriors?

The Man Without Fear seems like he will drop by the series just to keep marking ground and remind us that he exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olivia Colman seems to play the Nick Fury of the United Kingdom and with her it is likely that the doors will open to other secrets of the past that we did not know until now. Sonya Falsworth. Who will evidently be intimately connected to the Union Jack legacy.

There is a lot of doubt about the role that Emilia Clarke will play since we all deduce that she was going to become the villain but in the trailer it seems that it will not be like that… Will it be Abigail Brand? SWORD’s chief commander? Jessica Draw? Who will end up becoming Spider-Woman. It would be quite a detail considering the involvement of Spider-Woman in the Secret Invasion of the comic.

At the moment it seems that the character of Kingsley Ben-Adir will be the villain of Secret Invasion and we know that it will be called Gravik. A Skrull rebel. Leader of a splinter cell of the Empire who is looking for something. Although we cannot guarantee it either taking into account the line that they cross in the series. Who to trust? Who are the real villains? What do the Skrulls want?

We cannot forget that Secret Invasion would be the most appropriate place to present Hulkling. The half-blood son of Marvell, Kree with a Skrull, and a member of the Young Avengers. In this way they will definitely introduce us to all the Young Avengers waiting for them to finally announce their movie or series. It would not be so unreasonable that Doctor Marvel in her retreat on earth might know the son of the Skrull Emperor…

In fact, here I throw myself into the pool and taking into account the theme of the Secret Warriors, perhaps what the Skrulls infiltrating the Earth are looking for is precisely that Kree-Skrull mestizo… Heir to the Skrull Empire. And the only one who knows of his existence is Nick Fury. Is it so unreasonable to think that?

We must not lose sight of the fact that Secret Invasion will also connect in some way with The Marvels. The series paints that it will be a show more than up to the task where we will have a Samuel L. Jackson unleashed. Big surprises await us. Sure.

And they already warn that the repercussions of the series will be explored in Armor Wars and I’m sure Captain America: New World Order Y Thunderbolts they will also be accountable to what comes with Secret Invasion.

What expectations do you have for Secret Invasion? The series will premiere next 2023 on Disney +