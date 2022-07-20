The keys to ‘Six’, the series you should get hooked on if you like war and action dramas

If there is something that cannot be denied to Americans, it is the merit of creating war and action series and ‘Six’ is an example of this. This production of the History channel seeks to realistically reflect the life of a group of elite marines who face the most risky missions within the army. John, known as ‘Bear’, Ricky or ‘Buddha’; Alex who almost everyone refers to as Caulder (his last name); Armin, nicknamed ‘Fishbait’; Richard, better known as Rip, and Robert are the six members of the group and the protagonists of the plot.

The history

Created in 2017, the series has that year as the time reference of the present in which the events take place, but it moves to another timeline in the past, when in 2014, the group was immersed in a mission in Afghanistan to eliminate the Taliban leader Emir Mutaqui. Everything that happened in that military operation will have consequences in his personal life and professional from now on.

It all starts when, in that 2014 operation, the head of the Rip group decides to end the life of an American citizen who collaborates with the Taliban and does so, without knowing it, in front of his brother. That fact will return to his life when Rip is already out of the marines working in the private security sector in Nigeria.. Then he will be captured by Boko Harma terrorists and his former team sets out to rescue him. In this plot of international terrorism lies part of the success of the series that in this aspect wants to remind us at times of ‘Homeland’. And this link is not crazy considering that the director of the first episodes is Leslie Linka Glatter, who precisely worked on the series starring Claire Danes.





realism and truthfulness

Great Part of the series’ credit for creating tension and truthfully showing the routine of a team of Marines is the experience of the creators, William Broyles and his son David. The former joined the Marines during the Vietnam War, while David did the same in the Air Force after 9/11, affected by the attacks on the Twin Towers. That personal experience together with William’s career as a screenwriter of epic titles like ‘Apollo 13’ or ‘Shipwreck’ form a perfect cocktail.

Still, if that wasn’t enough, the production also has had the advice of ex-Navy SEAL Mitchell Hall who also had experience in fiction after having participated in series such as ‘Homeland’ or ‘Zero Dark Thirty’.

Emotional complexity of the characters

Although the action and intrigue of the plot are of great importance in ‘Six’, the series is of special interest because it does not neglect the emotional aspect of characters that have many edges. The series explores the psychology of some men who deal in their day to day with violence and traumatic events and also that of their families and friends who see how, on occasions, they return very touched from the missions. A hard life, of sacrifices, absence and disconnection with loved ones takes its toll and reintegrating into society upon their return is not easy for them. And along with that, they must fight their own ghosts.

To play those roles, ‘Six’ has an outstanding cast in which Walton Goggins stands out (‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’), Olivia Munn (‘The Newsroom’), Barry Sloane (‘Revenge’), Kyle Schmid (‘Big Sky’), Juan Pablo Raba (‘Coyote’), Brianne Davis (‘ True blood’), Edwin Hodge (‘For all humanity’) or Nadine Velazquez (‘Queens’), among others.