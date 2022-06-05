The keys to the future of Johnny Depp: a first musical return and the difficult reconquest of Pirates of the Caribbean

Is the beginning of the future in the cinema emerging from music for Johnny Depp? The first novelty in the life of the Hollywood star who just won a resounding judgment it was the announcement of his presence in a record album that will appear next month. Jeff Beck, the great guitarist who invited Depp on stage in two of his performances in the United Kingdom last week, did so on the night of Thursday the 2nd from the English city of Gateshead.

“I’m going to take this opportunity to tell you that I met this guy five years ago and since then I couldn’t stop laughing. We made an album together and I don’t know what can happen. But it’s going to come out in July”, Beck advanced talking about his new buddy of musical adventures, a guitarist like him, as well as a famous actor. Those concerts allowed Depp to distance himself physically (and probably also mentally) from the moment when, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, a popular jury in Fairfax (Virginia) announced in its verdict that he had not defamed his ex-partner Amber Heard and that, therefore, he became the effective winner of a trial that for six weeks was filled before the eyes of the world with aggressive words, uncomfortable revelations, reproaches and accusations of all kinds from both parties.

When Depp says in the letter he released immediately after the verdict that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun,” Hollywood reality watchers immediately began to wonder if the actor is already imagining how he will plan his death. return to the highest profile projects on the screen, like the ones that a decade ago made him one of the planetary stars with the greatest convening power.

Johnny Depp dreams of regaining the support of the public after a trial in which he felt like a full winner

Depp must have been mindful of what his agent, Jack Whigham, described during the trial. He said the newspaper article signed by Heard in 2018 that triggered the defamation lawsuit was “catastrophic” for Depp’s career, especially since it prevented him from becoming Jack Sparrow for the sixth time, the eccentric captain of Pirates of the Caribbeanwithout a doubt the most important (and popular) role of the actor’s entire career in the cinema.

During the court process, some witnesses came to calculate in about 40 million dollars the total sum that Depp stopped earning as a consequence of the now dismissed accusations of his ex-wife. And the list of the strongest releases of 2022 immediately reminds us that the third film of fantastic animals (today available on the HBO Max platform) has Mads Mikkelsen playing Gellert Grindewald, the same character that Depp played in the second installment and who later had to resign at the express request of Warner studios.

The presence of an actor exposed to accusations as strong as those that had already been proclaimed by Heard at the time of that forced resignation (November 2020) in a project as important as that of Fantastic Beasts 3 it was too much for the sensitivity of the study. At that point, no one wanted Depp around, not just Warner, while his other recent films (the city of lies, Waiting for the Barbarians, Minamata, Professor) sank between indifference and commercial failure, even admitting that they had much smaller scope in terms of budget and expectations.

From the very moment of the verdict, all kinds of questions were raised regarding the artistic future of Depp and Heard, beyond the former’s satisfaction and the latter’s disappointment with the result. It was said at that moment that all the miseries that both faced each other were going to further damage their respective careers, which had already been quite battered for different reasons. We must not forget that in the trial there was also a lot of talk about Depp’s erratic behavior, his addictions and his lack of professionalism as compelling reasons for a visible artistic decline. The conflict aired with Heard did nothing but aggravate it.

After sharing two shows, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp recorded an album that will be released next month AP

From now on, with the verdict in his favor, Depp and his entourage trust above all in the immediate impact of a known fact as soon as the trial was closed. The first message that the actor spread (in which he said, among other things, that the jury “brought him back to life” after six years) obtained 17 million mentions of “likes” in less than 24 hours. on social networks as a result of a campaign raised under the slogan #JusticeForJohnny.

If Depp fans are dreaming of a quick return to the limelight and his most stellar role in recent years, they’ll have to arm themselves with patience. When Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of all the Hollywood movies, was recently asked Pirates of the Caribbean that thanks to Top Gun: Maverick regained a place of maximum influence in the Hollywood industry, if he was thinking about Depp’s return for an upcoming adventure he said: “Not at this time. The future is yet to be decided.”

Bruckheimer confirmed that there are two scripts in full development for future installments of Pirates of the Caribbeanbut none of them talk about Jack Sparrow for now and yes, instead, for the first time of a leading female character. “We are talking to Margot Robbie and working on two projects. One with her and one without her,” said the producer. Depp was Sparrow for the last time in 2017 when she starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

Will Johnny Depp dress up in the clothes of pirate captain Jack Sparrow again? For now it seems very difficult

Some Hollywood media recalled in recent hours that Depp’s behavior off the set had already endangered the continuity of the actor’s presence in a possible new adventure of the Pirates of the Caribbean even before the explosive derivations of the trial that ends to close. And they also mentioned the actor’s own words, which he acknowledged in an interrogation that he did not intend to work on a movie from that series again if they offered it to him.

There are not many projects in sight for Depp at the moment. The only thing he did lately for the movies was to voice the main character of puffins, a series of animated shorts produced in Italy. In addition, he is mentioned as the protagonist of a French period film directed by the actress Maiwenn and in which he will personify King Louis XV.

Questions about the future of Johnny Depp in the cinema are still open. Has the trial definitively damaged his chances of returning to the limelight, limiting him to participating in art projects of lesser value and interest, or will the judicial triumph mean a complete vindication that allows him to put his career back on track? Meanwhile, the first step of his comeback will take place on another side, much closer to music and his time as a guitarist for the Hollywood Vampires supergroup. Jeff Beck has just opened a new door for him, perhaps the prelude to a much broader return.