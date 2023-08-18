Sports

The keys to the hairstyles for medium length hair you’ll be wearing this summer and fall

Does ‘mullet’ ring a bell? “The truth is that, after the ’70s, in which it began to gain popularity again due to the rise of the glam rock era and the ’80s, the ‘mullet’ cut has become a staple of many Not seen on the catwalk for years, something that has undoubtedly been written down in history, and is now here to stay among Generation Z”, A derivative of this is the ‘wolf cut’, which affirms that sooner or later everything comes back.

Considered one of the boldest haircuts of the season, the ‘wolf cut’ has become a lifesaver with which you can clean up your ends and move into the latest fashion with minimal effort.

The ‘Wolf Cut’ is the cut that most refreshes women in their 50s and makes women in their 20s more sophisticated. “It’s a mix of styles, a perfect symbiosis between two haircuts with lots of personality: the ‘mullet’ and the ‘shaggy'”He explains to Longevaras. “Both are layered haircuts, but there are differences between the two.” While ‘mullet’ is defined as “being very short on the sides and bangs, leaving long hair on the neck, sides and sideburns”, while ‘shaggy’, which is usually done on long hair, is characterized by ” Short layers are the top and long blunt curtain bangs,

The ‘Wolf Cut’ combines several layers of the ‘Shaggy’ cut with the distinctive contrasting length of the ‘Mullet’ cut. “Being slightly longer than shoulder length, it complements the natural texture of our hair”, the pros of Longevras believe. To its undeniable fresh and wild air we must add “Provides volume and speed”, The ‘Wolf Cut’ is ideal for thick, slightly wavy hair, especially if you’re looking for a cut that doesn’t require a lot of post-wash care. “All you have to do is add a light touch of hydration to the ends and smooth down the roots with your fingers for perfect results without using an iron or dryer”Say the experts.

In this weather, “It will be short and absolutely irresistible in its curly version. Worked to suit the hair texture and face shape, although it is a risky cut, it is extremely comfortable and easy to wear on a daily basis: a bit Let the styling product air dry and that’s it. This cut was worked with a razor and scissors on a soft breeze” explains Eduardo Sanchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sanchez.

If this year you want to wear the trend that rocked the social network last year, then get ready for a list of possible hairstyles you can wear. Everything will depend on the shape of your face and the elements of the style that favor you, whether with bangs, without it, with more or less volume,… Take note.

no bang

Give your midi length a more daring touch this season. Few stars, like Emma Watson, have confirmed its power to us.

Actress Emma Watson surprised us at Haute Couture Week last year with a version without bangs and a very natural light brown.

with a retro touch

The soul of this haircut is a nod to the past with a more retro feel, which is great for oval faces, with a bit of volume at the roots.

with bangs

Singer Billie Eilish also joined the ‘wolf cut’ bandwagon with bangs and a very puffed up hairstyle that also takes us into a retro style.

