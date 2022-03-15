The keys to the haze: Is it normal? What health problems does it cause? Should I wear a mask? | Climate and Environment

A large part of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands is experiencing an intense episode of Saharan dust intrusion which, after traveling thousands of kilometres, dyes the sky orange and covers cities and fields with earth. Regardless of the effects that can be seen, this powerful phenomenon is also making air quality conditions extremely unfavorable in many parts of the country. Experts warn that this episode can lead to health problems, so they recommend that people with respiratory conditions wear FFP2 masks and do not exercise outdoors as much as possible in areas with a higher concentration of these particles. .

Are these Saharan dust intrusions normal?

Yes, Saharan dust intrusions are common in many areas of Spain, especially in spring and summer. Xavier Querol’s team, a researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), has been keeping a record of this type of episode for the Ministry of Ecological Transition since 2001. By area, the most affected are the Canary Islands and the southeast of the Peninsula, where on average 31% of the days of the year Saharan dust is detected in the air. It is followed by western Andalusia and the Valencian Community, where intrusions are recorded on 24% and 22% of the days of the year, respectively. “We have recorded red rains for centuries,” explains Querol. Of course, the concentrations vary considerably depending on the place: they can range from five to 500 micrograms per cubic meter.

How does it affect air quality?

Dust intrusion considerably worsens air quality. “These are short-lived episodes, but very intense,” explains Dr. María Neira, director of the Department of Public Health and the Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO). In its latest update of the guide on pollution, the WHO included Saharan dust as one of the factors that influence poor air quality. The main impact consists of the increase in suspended particles, specifically, the so-called PM₁₀ (those with a diameter of more than 10 microns). Querol explains that, according to the data from his team, 32% of the particles of this type that are recorded in the Canary Islands come from intrusions of Saharan dust or haze. In the case of Andalusia, this percentage is 20% and in the Valencian Community, 18%.

Is it harmful to go outside?

The health condition varies depending on the concentration of dust in the air. What is recommended for people with respiratory diseases (such as emphysema, COPD, asthma and allergies) is to expose themselves as little as possible to these particles and, above all, not to exercise intensely outdoors. In the event that they have to go outside, Germán Peces-Barba, head of the Pneumology Section of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, recommends that they do so with FFP2 masks. “The surgical ones are not capable of filtering very small particles”, he justifies. In healthy people, explains this specialist, the consequences do not go beyond irritative effects, tearing and coughing due to sporadic exposure.

If I am healthy, can I play sports?

Neira, from the WHO, points out that during episodes of high concentration it is recommended that the most vulnerable people avoid exercising outdoors. The same is proposed by the Spanish Society of Sports Medicine, which indicates that, in the event of poor air quality, if you cannot completely stop exercising outdoors, at least reduce the duration and intensity of training.

How can I protect myself?

The FFP2 mask can help reduce the amount of particles that are breathed, so it is highly recommended for sick people, but it also helps healthy people to avoid irritation that dust in the air can cause. In addition, the Canary Islands Health Department, where haze phenomena are very common, advises drinking water frequently, avoiding very dry environments and going to the doctor if you feel unwell.

Is it harmful to children and the elderly?

Javier de Miguel, coordinator of the COPD area of ​​the Spanish Society of Pneumology explains that, along with respiratory patients, children and the elderly are the most sensitive to this type of contamination. The first, because they still have their respiratory system in formation; the elderly, because they tend to have a more damaged immune system and other comorbidities that can complicate it. That is why it is convenient to apply precautions to these two groups: the least time on the street, masks and not doing strenuous sports outdoors.

A woman observes the haze from the viewpoint of the Cerro del Tío Pío, in Madrid this Tuesday. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press)

Does it increase mortality?

Querol points out that there are studies that establish a link between the increase in hospital admissions and mortality and haze episodes. “Although these are small increases in mortality, around 1%,” he adds. In addition to the impact of the increase in suspended particles, this researcher recalls that this dust, which travels from Algeria and Lebanon, can carry some substances that are harmful to health, such as sulfur and lead, from industrial activities and the extraction and treatment of fossil fuels that are developed in that area of ​​the Sahara. In addition, a year ago, the French association for the control of radioactivity, assured that during another episode of dust intrusion, traces (not dangerous to health) of the tests with nuclear weapons that France carried out in the 1960s had been detected. last century in the Algerian desert.

Do these phenomena have any positive effect?

Yes, these events have benefits for the environment. Querol points out that Saharan dust contains other elements such as phosphorus and iron. “And its dispersion has positive effects for soil fertilization,” he recalls. There are also positive impacts on the seas, because this dust helps create plankton, which enriches the waters and also acts as a CO₂ sink, capturing carbon that does not end up in the atmosphere, overheating the planet. In addition, Neira maintains that these episodes can help make society aware of the importance of air quality. “Because pollution is usually an invisible killer,” recalls this WHO specialist.

Do these episodes increase with climate change?

“I don’t think a direct link can be established,” says Neira. But this specialist maintains that there are studies that indicate that certain practices, such as deforestation, contribute to the dust traveling with more intensity and more frequency. Querol abounds: “There may be a tendency for there to be more episodes due to the increase in desertification [vinculada en parte al calentamiento global] and due to the increase in periods of drought and heat waves.” But, as in climate science, many of the phenomena are multi-causal and cannot be linked to a single factor.

