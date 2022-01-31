the keywords for good health

Sometimes it takes very little to feel good about your body and enjoy good health, the essential thing is to satisfy two fundamental requirements: consistency and moderation.

There is no need to follow a diet that is too little permissive with the risk of bingeing at the end. Or overdo it with sport with the risk of having repercussions on the body.

Each of us knows what is right to do according to our own possibility. That’s why you make choices too rigid it is not good for either our mind or our body.

The words key There are only two to follow to stay healthy and fit: consistency and moderation. You will see that if you apply these two principles you will no longer have problems.

Because consistency and moderation are important for your health

Sometimes we are too hard on ourselves. For example, there are those who record up to the last calorie assimilated to make sure that every day the calories burned are always in greater number than those accumulated. However, this method does not work. It is not at all useful to see food only as a sum of calories because we have to consider other factors, such as cooking or preparation.

Now it is also very fashionable to record i steps. With the numerous applications and devices now on the market, the fact of counting steps and reaching the set daily goal has become a real obsession for some. To such an extent that you may have to give up other activities to make sure that the long-awaited congratulations appear on the device on duty: “Congratulations, you have reached xx daily steps”.

The most popular and recommended value is 10,000 steps per day. But are we sure they are enough to stay fit? Certainly walking is good not only for the body but also for the mind. It is no coincidence that Hippocrates, a famous ancient Greek aphorism and geographer, had begun like this: “Walking is the best medicine”. And I couldn’t agree more. But we can’t think that the 10,000 step rule is good for everyone. It can be useful for those who, for example, are already trained but telling a sedentary person to reach that figure could bring psychological repercussions, as well as damage the body by going from one extreme to another.

Even for those suffering from chronic diseases this could prove to be no small feat. Especially if this practice is carried out without any checks or criteria. So what I would like you to think about is that sometimes we have to take these advice with a grain of salt because, as I said at the beginning, no one knows us better than ourselves.

So next time they tell you you need to calculate calories or steps feel free to decline. Because the best thing, in any case, is to follow a lifestyle and a consistent and moderate diet. Always try to do something every day, be it a walk or a run, but always in moderation. There is no race to win or someone to be accountable to for their decisions. The important thing is to be satisfied in the first person.