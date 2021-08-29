The Kid: why rediscover the western in streaming with Ethan Hawke – Shows

by DAMIANO PANATTONI – The western? He is not dead, on the contrary. The only problem with one of the founding genres of cinema history is that now it is almost never released in theaters. And if it arrives in the theater, it lasts the time of a weekend, in spite of the old, dear word of mouth of the past, when the films were also used for heard. Yet, even in digital times (indeed, perhaps precisely because we live in digital times) the borderlands, horses and dry dust of the Far West keep all their charm intact. And you don’t have to go too far back in time to find a title to see, identifying with the city sheriff or the romantic outlaw. Because?

Because “The Kid” unreleased in Italy and just arrived on CHILI (you can find it here), it is not even a year old: directed by Vincent D’Onofrio – to the second direction after the distant “Don’t Go in the Woods” -, the film – for visual and narrative quality – returns to revive not only the legend of Billy the Kid (of which the film speaks), but above all the Wild West always dreamed of. In front of John Ford, Sergio Leone or Sam Peckinpah. And D’Onofrio refers to them, quoting them without ever copying them. Thus, minute by minute, the director leads us to the rediscovery of an American legend, to his sense of justice, mixed with loyalty, revenge and loss.

In westerns, mourning is often the engine that pushes the good and the bad to become slaves to a world as wild as it is wonderful and simple. Then The Kid, thanks also to his dirty photography (Matthew J. Lloyd) and the soundtrack of Latham and Shelby Gaines, puts us in front of a crossroads of actors perfect for the roles. Dane DeHaan, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke, who reunites with his friend Vincent since the days of another western film, “Newton Boys” (and Richard Linklater was there to direct them). Not only that, because both Hawke and D’Onofrio meet Chris Pratt again, after Antonie Fuqua’s frontier and the remake of “The Magnificent 7”.

The story, written by Vincent D’Onofrio and Andrew Lanham, stars Rio (Jake Schur), on the run to the South of the United States to save his sister Sara (Leila George) from her uncle, Grant Cutler (Chris Pratt, on hiatus from around Marvel). In the journey, the boy – hence the title “The Kid”, not in reference to Billy – he will meet some of the most famous and legendary faces of the Far West: Henry McCarty alias Billy The Kid (DeHaan, very good) and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Hawke, at ease in any genre), finding himself sharing the last year of Billy’s life. In the end, choosing which side to take, in an actualization of morality which, in the second half of the nineteenth century, was left only to the country priests.

Because, amid the hostile and brutal air of that era, in which the United States was born of blood, gold and iron, D’Onofrio traces within the film the infinite dilemma between justice and mistakes, without ever however, take a clear position. Why there is not. In fact, the Rio trip also tells us that every choice – beyond good and evil – is the result of the historical period in which one lives, one cannot do otherwise. It is then up to us to guide the caravan towards a common sense that leads the myth to be emulated, celebrated and depicted. And not executed. In cinema, art and literature. So “The Kid” reminds us of just this: legends will never die. A film absolutely to be rediscovered, because the West has never been so close.

