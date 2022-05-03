NewsWorld

The kidnapping of a Dominican diplomat in Haiti for which they point to one of the most dangerous gangs in Port-au-Prince

Kidnappings continue to be the order of the day in Haiti.

The government of the Dominican Republic denounced on Sunday that one of its diplomats in the neighboring country had been kidnapped and asked the Haitian authorities to help him return “safe and sound.”

In a statement addressed to the Haitian Foreign Ministry, the Dominican ambassador in Port-au-Prince, Faruk Miguel Castillo, specified that his office lost contact on Friday at noon with Carlos Guillenthe agricultural adviser of the diplomatic legation.

According to the text, Guillén was kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, while on his way to the city of Jimaní, in the Dominican Republic.

