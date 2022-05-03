“The kids were great, but they found it hard”: Stanley Tucci on his successful cancer treatment

ads

One of the most prolific actors out there, Stanley Tucci has appeared in hit movies like Big Night, Julie & Julia, and Captain America: The First Avenger during his nearly four-decade career. An Oscar-nominated actor, Stanley has played characters like Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada. His career achievements are well documented, but what about his personal life? Stanley has children?

Stanley Tucci is the proud father of five children.

Stanley landed one of his first roles around 1985, playing a soldier in Prizzi’s Honor. The gig paved the way for further opportunities, with appearances on popular TV shows like Murder One, Bull, and ER.

Stanley married Kathryn “Kate” Spath-Tucci in 1995. They were married for 14 years, until Kate’s tragic death from breast cancer in April 2009. They welcomed three children: twins Isabel and Nicolo ( born 2000) and Camilla (born 2002).

“You never stop suffering. You never stop hurting,” Stanley told CBS Sunday Morning in January 2021. “And it’s still hard after 11 years, it’s still hard and it always will be hard. But you can’t let that and she would never want any of us to wallow in that pain and let her take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

Stanley and his second wife, Felicity Blunt, share two children, Matteo Oliver (born 2015) and Emilia Giovanna (born 2018).

Stanley Tucci and his second wife, Felicity Blunt, are passionate about food.

The actor began spending time with Felicity Blunt, a literary agent and Emily Blunt’s sister, around 2010. As the story goes, they first met at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. They reconnected once more in July. 2010, at the wedding of Emily and John Krasinski. The ceremony took place at George Clooney’s house on Lake Como, Italy.

“After Kate died, I saw [Felicity] at her sister Emily’s wedding. I went to England to do a movie and then we started dating,” Stanley told The Guardian in 2017.

“We started eating out a lot, and then she came and stayed with me in America, and we started cooking together, and it was great,” Stanley said on The Queen Latifah Show in 2013.

Stanley proposed to her during a romantic getaway to Berlin, Germany, in 2011. But the beautiful experience had unexpected drawbacks.

“I panicked instantly afterwards,” Stanley told The Times in 2015, according to ABC News. “It was really hard to go on vacation at first, really hard to go somewhere with Felicity. I felt guilty. It is awful”.

Stanley and Felicity overcame the initial hurdles together. They were married in 2012 in London.

Stanley opened up about his past tongue cancer diagnosis in an interview with ‘Vera’ magazine.

As the star revealed in a new interview with Vera magazine, she was diagnosed with tongue cancer three years ago. He now he has recovered.

“It was too big to operate on, so they had to do high doses of radiation and chemotherapy,” he said. Going through those treatments for years was horrible.”

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he added. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I barely made it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

