The killer is the moral compass of “Midnight Mass”

After spending the first few episodes watching Riley Flynn continuing to wonder but this where I have already seen, finally something clicked in my head and from all the time I spent watching TV series before it was cool Matt Saracen emerged from ” Friday Night Lights, ”and all the tears I shed in Dillon, Texas.

Unfortunately I do not think it is available in streaming, but this wonderful collective Bildungsroman is easily found in the charts of the best series of all time. And its protagonist, Zach Gilford, returns in “Midnight Mass”, the new “horror” miniseries produced by Netflix and directed by Mike Flanagan, the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House”, of “The Haunting of Bly Manor”, little horror pearls from Shirley Jackson and Henry James.

In this original creation, the seven episodes are set on an island where 127 people live, a place where everyone knows and sees you, a place that can be salvation but more likely damnation.

We are not in the evil city of Derry, Maine (Flanagan also brought to the screen a not-so-successful version of one of King’s novels, “Doctor Sleep.” To sum it up brutally: Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” is better at plunging us into that one. iconographic horror in a brilliant way dedicating only five minutes to it, compared to the two and a half hours of Flanagan’s film, where the only thing that really works is Rebecca Ferguson) but on Crockett Island, in a town plagued by environmental problems that have impoverished the few remaining resident population. The fish is scarce, the buildings are all dilapidated, except the new recreation center built with the compensation money gathered among the inhabitants by Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan), the rigid perpetual who assists the island priest, Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater ), the new priest called to replace Monsignor Pruitt, who went to be treated on the continent.

Loading... Advertisements

With a solid and unexpected writing, and taking all the necessary time, Flanagan stages the story of a community that transforms its need for a new hope, a resurrection, into a horror story with multiple and contemporary features, which comes from one of the great furnaces of literature, the engine of the world and the basis of tragedy, or the sense of guilt. Riley Flynn returns to Crockett Island after being in prison for killing a girl in a car accident while drunk, whose image remains fixed in his eyes even when awake. Riley returns home, reunites with his family, his ex-girlfriend Erin (Kate Siegel), who has also recently returned to the island, and immediately introduces herself as the antagonist of Monsignor Hill, who is determined to bring back all the lost herd of the island, and establishing a group of Alcoholics Anonymous, where the two have long discussions on faith and religion, which obviously refer to the primary feelings of the human being, the search for a refuge, the need for hope, continuous request for forgiveness. Meanwhile, strange events are happening in the city, everyone seems healed, healed, and the community, led by Father Paul, seems to be on the verge of a new rebirth founded on a faith found in the inexplicable. “God works in mysterious ways” is one of the mantras that is repeated to those who, like Riley Flynn, keep asking questions.

“Midnight Mass” is a flood of quotations from the Bible: it makes such an extensive review that you understand why people for millennia have killed themselves for what is written inside. There are several characters here who carry forward the sense and value of dignity and humanity, which are the moral compass of the plot, and none of these are religious (we will then discover that the priest also has an agenda, as the English speakers). Also for this reason the structure of the series works even when it introduces fantastic and horrifying elements (in addition to the obvious metaphors on the contemporary): because it perfectly manages to envelop the viewer in the comfort of faith, to make him believe that he can shift the responsibility elsewhere, to let himself you finally abandon in the hands of a guide a security, a port, and then make it collide with the enormous danger of faith that creates followers ready to embrace fanaticism.

Oh how nice it would be to be Bev and find an explanation for everything in the Bible, think for a moment. How nice it would be to be her instead of Riley Flynn, the killer, who lives devoured by guilt and who thinks that’s right.