The killer of Nicki Minaj’s father has been convicted

Robert Maraj, Nicki Minaj’s father, was killed on February 13, 2021 in a hit-and-run on Long Island, police say. Robert was taken to hospital after the accident, where he died of his injuries. Understandably, Nicki’s fanbase, “The Barbs,” has long called for justice for Nicki and her loved ones. And now the man responsible for the crime has been convicted.

Here’s what to know, including details about Nicki’s parents and her relationship to them.

Source: Instagram/@nickiminajCharles Polevich was sentenced to one year in prison for the murder of Nicki Minaj’s father.

According to TMZ, Charles Polevich — the man responsible for the February 2021 hit-and-run in Mineola, NY, which claimed Nicki’s father’s life — has been convicted.

Polevich reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts – tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an unrelated incident – ​​and was sentenced to one year behind bars by Nassau County Judge Howard Sturim.

Naturally, Carol Maraj, Nick’s mother, is upset by the verdict. And the judge who suspended Polevich’s license for six months in addition to a $5,000 fine means absolutely nothing to the Maraj family.

” A year ? It’s a slap in the face for the family,” Carol reportedly told the judge, according to the New York Post.[He] just left him in the street like a dog.

Aside from the blatant slap on the wrist, Polevich’s attorney, Marc Gann, shares that the 72-year-old will likely only serve eight months. Remember that prosecutors originally recommended a sentence of one to three years.

So why did the judge hand down such a light sentence? The publication shares that Polevich was not intoxicated or under the influence of drugs when the crime occurred and that he does not have a criminal record.

“I feel deep sadness and remorse for the loss of Robert Maraj’s life,” Polevich reportedly told the court. “I feel compassion for his wife, Mrs. Maraj, and [his] family. »

Polevich went on to say that he “had no malicious intent” and wanted to take responsibility for his actions.

Fans are disgusted with the verdict and hope the ‘Do We Have a Problem’ hitmaker will challenge the sentence.

I am disgusted by the sentencing of the man who punched and killed Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj. Not only did he only get a year in prison, but his license is only suspended for SIX MONTHS. He left a person to die on the street and that’s his punishment…it’s a joke.

— Jonathan Clifton🇺🇦 (@J_Clifton1) August 4, 2022

After having to deal with lies about her killer father Nicki, I really don’t have time for a hit-and-run 🥲❤️ Praying for you @NICKIMINAJ to send love and peace to your family

— Freaky Girl 8/12 🇬🇾🇬🇾 (@anewchapter4me) August 3, 2022 Here’s what else to know about Nicki Minaj’s parents.

Nicki’s mother is Carol Maraj, and she and Robert are of Afro-Trinidadian ancestry. Nicki was born in St. James in 1982 and her mother worked in payroll and accounting for much of Nicki’s early life. Robert was a financial manager, and both were also gospel singers. Nicki has four siblings and was the middle child of the group. Her older siblings are Jelani and Maya, and her younger siblings are Micaiah and Ming.

Nicki and one of her siblings lived with a grandparent in St. James before the family eventually moved to the Bronx so their mother could attend Monroe College. For much of his childhood, his father was addicted to alcohol and drugs and was also known to have a violent temper. In a particularly gruesome story, Robert burned down their home in St. James in December 1987.

Nicki has acknowledged her father’s abusive behavior in interviews.

In a 2015 interview with The New York Times, Nicki said that while her father never abused her, in particular, he was a violent man. “I could always hear him screaming and swearing, always. And it made me feel like that was the way to interact because that’s how I saw him interact. In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicki said she always saw money as a solution to her problems, especially when it came to her. dad.

She explained that she wanted money to be able to take care of her mother, which would allow her mother to leave her father.

“That’s always what kept me going,” she explained. “I was disappointed with my father. I was afraid, very afraid, that something would happen to my mother. I had nightmares about it. »

#PapaBear pic.twitter.com/LpfHEa3mLo

— Ms. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) January 2, 2021

Nicki’s fragile past with her father aside, the tragedy of his passing had a huge impact on the star. Per People, Nicki first broke her silence about Robert’s death on her website in May 2021.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

“While I can’t quite bring myself to discuss my father’s passing at this time, I can say it was the most devastating loss of my life,” she wrote. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. Especially now that he’s gone. Life is funny like that. »

The star also posted a birthday tribute to her father on Instagram on May 16, 2021.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Nicki and her family at this time.

