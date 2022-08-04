The killer of Nicki Minaj’s father sentenced to 1 year in prison; The fans are ringing

A verdict has been rendered in the death of Nicki Minaj father in a tragic hit-and-run case.

According to reports, Charles Polevitch, who killed Nicki Minaj dad, Robert Marajin a reckless driving incident was sentenced to a year in prison when he pleaded guilty in court today.

by Polevitch the punishment for the crime will also include a six-month suspension for not being able to drive a car legally, and he will have to pay a $5,000 fine.

The sentence is six years compared to what Polevich could have faced had he not pleaded guilty.

Fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure with the justice system in response to the sentencing:

An user gave his view on sentencing:

“Why did this man only get a year for hitting Nicki’s dad? It’s wrong.

another user said“The man who killed Nicki’s father in a hit-and-run last year has been sentenced to a year in jail and fined an unbelievable $5,000.”

The conviction comes a year after the tragedy.

New York rapper Nicki MinajThe father of passed away last year.

Complaint of reports Robert Maraj had his life cut short following a fatal hit-and-run accident.