Entertainment

The killer of Nicki Minaj’s father sentenced to 1 year in prison; The fans are ringing

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

A verdict has been rendered in the death of Nicki Minaj father in a tragic hit-and-run case.

According to reports, Charles Polevitch, who killed Nicki Minaj dad, Robert Marajin a reckless driving incident was sentenced to a year in prison when he pleaded guilty in court today.

Tendency

How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

by Polevitch the punishment for the crime will also include a six-month suspension for not being able to drive a car legally, and he will have to pay a $5,000 fine.

The sentence is six years compared to what Polevich could have faced had he not pleaded guilty.

Fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure with the justice system in response to the sentencing:

An user gave his view on sentencing:

“Why did this man only get a year for hitting Nicki’s dad? It’s wrong.

another user said“The man who killed Nicki’s father in a hit-and-run last year has been sentenced to a year in jail and fined an unbelievable $5,000.”

The conviction comes a year after the tragedy.

New York rapper Nicki MinajThe father of passed away last year.

Complaint of reports Robert Maraj had his life cut short following a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kourtney Kardashian’s Alabama stepdaughter, 16, posts late night video as fans say she acts ‘too mature’

60 mins ago

Kim Kardashian, her daughter North unleashed in the face of the paparazzi in a very noticed look

2 hours ago

Kim Kardashian reveals body fat percentage in shocking test results after fans insist star has become ‘too thin’

2 hours ago

[Cinéma] 60 years ago, Marilyn Monroe left us

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button