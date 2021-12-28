The killer of pedophiles will die in a glass cell

He is considered the most dangerous inmate in the UK and forced into a five by four meter glass cell for the rest of his life, he would have only one last wish: a parrot for company, or a dose of cyanide to never have more. need. Robert Maudsley, 68, is the British serial killer forced to live in a transparent cell, in perpetual isolation, like the cannibal out of the pen of Thomas Harris, Hannibal Lecter. His crime was that of having killed five times in four years, from 1974 to 1978, including five murderers and prisoners for crimes of pedophilia.

Not a refined and learned psychiatrist able to match someoptimal Chianti with a plate of human liver accompanied by a side of broad beans; but a sort of “boy of life” more worthy of the Pasolini trend, born in Liverpool, with a past of family abuse followed by the abuse of psychedelic drugs and culminating in auditory hallucinations that advised him to “kill his parents”.

Hair no longer as long as it used to be, skin that rarely benefits from the sun, sharp cheekbones that frame livid and heavy bags are two cerulean eyes that maintain a glassy gaze, at times absorbed, as if it were not there: in the cell of bulletproof glass built especially for him in 1983 in the basement of the Wakefield prison, West Yorkshire. Where he will spend the rest of his life, after having already spent over half a century in a solitary confinement cell. “IS too dangerous, must be controlled by sight “, and for no reason can he serve the rest of his life sentence with the other inmates, say the leaders of the maximum security prison who have rejected yet another request made by Maudsley, the desperate plea of ​​a man who can only socialize with the cockroaches and flies that venture into his old cell from time to time.

“Because I can’t have a budgie instead of the flies, beetles and spiders I currently have. Do I promise to love it and not to eat it?“,”What’s the point of keeping me locked up 23 hours a day? Why even bother feeding me and giving me an hour of exercise a day? What am I actually running for?”, These are some of the questions that the serial killer expressed in his appeal letter reported by the British tabloids, which ends with a plausible consideration, but not for this reason relevant to the judgment of those who rejected the request. “As a result of my current treatment and confinement, I feel that all I really have to expect is a psychological breakdown, a mental illness and a probable suicide “. A suicide he had already attempted back in 1970, four years before killing his first victim: a 30-year-old named John Farrell who had shown him some photographs of the children he had sexually abused on. It was 1974. At that time Maudsley was 21 years old and after murdering the pedophile he had voluntarily surrendered to the police.

Convicted of murder and found his obvious mental problems, he was interned in Broadmoor Hospital, psychiatric hospital known for hosting some of the most dangerous inmates in England since the end of the 19th century. It is there that he will kill a child molester for the second time, David Francis, 26, in February 1977. They will find him hanging on a hook, who died after being tortured by Maudsley and his accomplice, inmate David Cheeseman. Transferred to Wakefield maximum security prison, he will kill again. In 1978, he strangled and stabbed to death Salney Darwood, a 46-year-old lifer who was serving his sentence for serious domestic violence culminating in the murder of his wife, and William Roberts, 56, who was serving his sentence for abusing sexual assault on a girl seven years. It is since then that Maudsley, Wakefield’s avenging monster, has been forced into solitary confinement as too dangerous for the other inmates that the government must be able to protect pending the expected sentence is served – including thelife sentence.

Prisons in the United Kingdom, like others in the rest of the world, must carry out the task of: “Serving society by holding those convicted by the courts in custody”, “taking care of them with humanity, helping them to lead a respectful life of the law and useful in custody and after release “. But this humanity, according to Maudsley, nicknamed Hannibal not by chance, would not be expressed in any way towards him. He cannot have a television to find out about what is happening in the world, nor a radio to listen to classical music that he would seem to appreciate, just like the protagonist imagined for the Silence of the Lambs. It is up to him just a glass box of nearly ten square meters with a concrete slab per bed, a toilet and sink bolted to the floor, a cardboard chair and coffee table that cannot be used as a “weapon”. In this environment he must and must spend 23 hours a day – excluding the hour of air – waiting for death from natural causes. When asked to receive a dose of cyanide to kill himself if he was denied the request to spend hours with human beings other than the prison guards he meets twice a day, the answer was simple: “No“For the crimes committed, according to the adjudicating court, Robert Maudsley must spend the rest of his days in his glass cell.