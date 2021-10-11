The Killer, Tilda Swinton with Michael Fassbender in David Fincher’s thriller

Tilda Swinton joins Michael Fassbender in The Killer, the new thriller directed by David Fincher for Netflix, an adaptation of the nineties graphic novel written by Alexis Nolent (Maz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon. “Yes, I think it’s me. But that’s another story. I will act alongside Fassbender, but we will talk about it next year, “the actress told The Playlist.

The film will focus on a killer who begins to develop feelings of guilt, ending up causing him a real emotional breakdown. It is a project that Fincher has been cultivating since 2007 when, after filming Zodiac, the director fell in love with the graphic novel by the French cartoonist. At first, it seemed that the part of the ruthless killer should go to Brad Pitt, and that the film should be distributed by Paramount only in theaters (remember that Netflix signed an exclusive contract with David Fincher, right before the start of the production of Mank, with a duration of four years, for films and TV series).

The Killer, due to start shooting in Paris this fall, then postponed until next year, it will see a new collaboration between Fincher and screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who had previously worked with the director on the occasion of Seven.

