The Killers go into Super Bowl 2024 as favorites for halftime show – Rock & Pop

there’s a lot of hope around The Artists Who Could Be In Charge Of The Halftime Show At Super Bowl 2024. And the thing is, although nothing has been confirmed yet, significant rumors have started going viral. From everything it looks like an announcement is imminent.

While we wait, many fans have started placing bets on which musician might be in charge of this popular show. surprisingly, they are The Killers band that have established themselves as favorites for Super Bowl 2024.

Assassin in Super Bowl 2024?

as reported nme, Betting site MyBookie reveals the artists going in as favorites super bowl 2024 halftime show, By the Numbers, The Killers Are the Band That Could Head the Show It has become one of the most popular every year.

Reason? The 2024 edition of the Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, the hometown of Brandon Flowers & Co. However, it is usually the case that the chosen band usually represents the chosen city each year. This is not a rule as such.

If The Killers perform at the 2024 Super Bowl, it will be the first time a band has performed since Maroon 5 in 2019. As you remember, Adam Levine and the rest of the band came under severe criticism and called it quits. One of the worst incidents in the history of the event.

Coldplay performed in 2016, although on this occasion they performed with the help of Bruno Mars and Beyoncé. Thus, it is not ruled out that more than one performer is in charge of the half-time show, such as This happened in the recent show.

recentlyEd Sheeran has come out to answer the speculations that tipped him as the hero of Super Bowl 2024.On this occasion, the British musician told that he would do so only if he along with other artists.

for his partThe Killers recently had a brawl at one of their concerts, Where he was heard a lot and had to apologize.