The killers who wrote books about their murders

Modern literature has always been inspired by real crime events, but there have also been cases in which the relationship between the author of a work and his subject is surprisingly close. In some of their works, various authors and authors of thriller books, horror or novels that speak of true stories of crime (“true crime”) have in fact given more or less direct clues to the crimes and murders they had actually committed.

Liu Yongbiao

One of the best known of these authors is certainly the Chinese Liu Yongbiao, who in August 2017 was arrested on suspicion of having beaten four people, including a 13-year-old, in 1995. At the time of his arrest, Liu was working. to a story entitled The Beautiful Writer Who Killed, which spoke of a mysterious writer who had killed various people and how all the cases involving her had remained unsolved.

After analyzing thousands of DNA samples, the police believed that Liu, then in his early 30s, had tried to rob guests of a guesthouse in Huzhou City, eastern China with an accomplice. BBC writes that when he was arrested Liu allegedly told Chinese state television CCTV that he was inspired in the book by the murders he had committed in reality. It is also said that he confessed to the crimes in a letter he sent to his wife from prison, in which he wrote that he “lived in fear for 20 years. I knew this day would come. I can finally be free from the torment I have endured for so long. ‘

Blake Leibel and Nancy Crampton Brophy

In June 2018, Canadian screenwriter and comic book author Blake Leibel was sentenced to life in prison for torturing and killing his girlfriend Iana Kasian, disfiguring her body much like a character in a graphic novel he was co -author. According to the prosecutor, the murder of Kasian perpetrated by Leibel was “a case of life imitating art”.

Also in 2018, Oregon author Nancy Crampton Brophy was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband, possibly to collect an inheritance of about $ 1.5 million. In 2011 Crampton Brophy wrote the essay “How to murder your husband”, which was published on an online blog, and in 2015 he self-produced The Wrong Husband (The Wrong Husband), a book in which a woman tries to escape her husband’s abuse by pretending to be dead. “As a writer of romantic suspense books, I spend a lot of time thinking about murders and therefore also about police procedures,” said the author, quoted by Vice. “After all, if a murder is to set me free, I certainly don’t want to go to jail.”

Krystian Bala

In 2003, Polish author Krystian Bala released the thriller Amok, which told the story of a Polish intellectual called – unexpectedly – Chris who like tale the New Yorker he killed a mistress “for no particular reason” and covered up the murder so well that it was never discovered. The description of the woman’s murder and the way in which she was found murdered in the novel were quite similar to the way in which the Polish businessman Dariusz Janiszewski was found dead in 2000: the police were able to reconstruct the story and connect her to the writer by tracing a suspicious phone call between Janiszewski’s office and a cell phone that turned out to have been bought by Bala, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2007.

Richard Klinkhamer

Another of the best-known stories of murderers who wrote books about their murders is that of Dutchman Richard Klinkhamer, who in 1992 sent his agent a particularly gory manuscript entitled “Wednesday, Day of Minced Meat”, in which he explored seven ways he could have killed his wife Hannelore, who disappeared in early 1991.

Klinkhamer was immediately one of the main suspects in the alleged murder of his wife, whose body had not been found, and in the years following her disappearance he was invited on several television programs to discuss the case. The manuscript was so macabre that the publisher refused its publication, but some of its extracts began to circulate among the experts, including the one in which the author hypothesizes to get rid of his wife’s body by passing it through a meat grinder and giving the remains to pigeons.

Things changed in 2000, when the family that had moved into the writer’s old house began some renovations, during which the skull and some remains of Hannelore were found. Klinkhamer was arrested, confessed and in 2001 was sentenced to 7 years in prison; two years later he was released for good behavior and died in 2016 at the age of 78.

Anne Perry

Until the age of 13 Juliet Hulme, born in London, lived between the Caribbean and South Africa, where her father – British physicist Henry Rainsford Hulme – had sent her hoping that milder temperatures would help her recover from tuberculosis she had contracted as a child. In 1952 Juliet was reunited with her father, this time in New Zealand, where she formed a great friendship with Pauline Parker, who was a year older than her. In 1954, however, she was sentenced to five years in prison for killing Pauline’s mother, Honora, who had refused to send Pauline to South Africa, where she was supposed to live with an aunt.

We would have known little or nothing about this story were it not for the fact that a few years later Juliet moved to Scotland, changed her name to Anne Perry and became a rather well-known writer of thrillers and true crime novels. Among other things, Perry’s story was told in the 1994 film Creatures of the sky by director Peter Jackson, in which the young Hulme is played by Kate Winslet.

In addition to the authors who have told in their works crimes they had really committed, there are also those – many – who for one reason or another have taken inspiration from more or less famous or discussed crime events.

One such case is that of Elizabeth Short, the 22-year-old whose mutilated and tortured body was found on undeveloped land in Los Angeles in January 1947. Short is better known as The Black Dahlia, “Black Dahlia” in English, and it has been the focus of numerous books, songs and television performances. Unlike the reality, in which despite the dozens of suspects, the person responsible for his murder has never been found, in the 1987 thriller by James Ellroy, Black Dahlia, Short’s case is solved. Ellroy dedicated the novel to his mother, who was also killed in 1958 in Los Angeles.

Another famous case is that of Edward Theodore Gein, arrested in 1957 and nicknamed “the butcher of Plainfield”, from the city of Wisconsin where he lived. Gein confessed to killing two women and exhuming several recently buried corpses to create a kind of “woman’s suit” that he could wear to “become” his own mother. If Gein’s story tells you anything, it’s because it inspired at least part of Robert Bloch’s 1959 horror novel. Psycho, made famous by one of the most famous films by British director Alfred Hitchcock, as well as the character of Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris, which in turn has become one of the best known films of all time.

