The kilometric queue to fire Queen Elizabeth II: “It’s a crazy moment” | Culture | D.W.

Theodore doesn’t mind the long wait. The little boy sleeps in the car, while his mother, Rebecca Fisher, pushes him along the south bank of the Thames towards Westminster Hall. They have already advanced three kilometers. He joined the queue with his son and his daughter Madison on London Bridge and, for four hours, the three of them have walked at a leisurely pace under clear skies.

“Actually, it was surprisingly fast,” says Rebecca Fischer happily. From his place on Lambeth Bridge, he now has only a few hundred meters to the Palace of Westminster, where the coffin of the late queen ceremoniously rests until Monday morning, September 19, 2022.

Rebecca still has another three hours before she stands before the queen’s coffin. She wants to make a brief bow and thank Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96. “She was a part of my life. She was always there and we are very grateful to her,” she says. And children should be present because, after all, history is being made here.

Rebecca Fisher waited several hours to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

History will probably be made with the queue itself, which London Police estimate could be five to six kilometers long. In fact, there is a web page where you can even check, at all times, the end of the queue, which is constantly changing.

The BBC and other broadcasters broadcast live from the beginning to the end of the queue. Within four days, some 380,000 people will have seen the coffin with its magnificent jeweled crown. According to the Metropolitan Police, the number of people trying to see the queen is three times higher.

“Everyone raise your hands, please, to the top,” asks a policeman. “We want to see the purple ribbon,” laughs a volunteer. Only those who have received a purple ribbon with a consecutive number at the beginning of the line can continue advancing. “We Brits are world champions at queuing, but this is a huge operation,” says one attendee.

Police presence

The queue is controlled by hundreds of policemen. Kilometers of barriers have been placed, 500 mobile toilets, water is distributed and snacks are sold. Those with a purple ribbon can leave the queue briefly and rejoin it later. Tourists are always surprised by the tranquility and the order with which the queue advances. “Pushing is taboo,” says a stewardess in a blue vest who says Marshall.

With a large police presence and volunteers, it is about maintaining order in the queue to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I was sad to see the queen go,” says Michael, a handsome man with colorful tattoos on his arms and piercings on his face. “Seeing the coffin is certainly a crazy, extraordinary moment, but also moving. He has done a lot for us. I felt that he had to come,” he adds with his girlfriend, who agrees with him.

The line moves pretty quickly, Michael says. And even if it takes many more hours, he explains, every minute is worth it. “You can only understand the monarchy if you are British,” he then replies to a German journalist. About King Charles III, he affirms that he will undoubtedly be a good successor to his mother. “Charles is my king,” says Michael, as he continues advancing towards Westminster.

(ng/ms)