The kilometric queue to fire Queen Elizabeth II: “It’s a crazy moment” | Culture | D.W.

Theodore doesn’t mind the long wait. The little boy sleeps in the car, while his mother, Rebecca Fisher, pushes him along the south bank of the Thames towards Westminster Hall. They have already advanced three kilometers. He joined the queue with his son and his daughter Madison on London Bridge and, for four hours, the three of them have walked at a leisurely pace under clear skies.

“Actually, it was surprisingly fast,” says Rebecca Fischer happily. From his place on Lambeth Bridge, he now has only a few hundred meters to the Palace of Westminster, where the coffin of the late queen ceremoniously rests until Monday morning, September 19, 2022.

Rebecca still has another three hours before she stands before the queen’s coffin. She wants to make a brief bow and thank Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96. “She was a part of my life. She was always there and we are very grateful to her,” she says. And children should be present because, after all, history is being made here.

In the photo you can see a woman, dressed in black, with her daughter and her baby in the car, waiting in line in London.

Rebecca Fisher waited several hours to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

History will probably be made with the queue itself, which London Police estimate could be five to six kilometers long. In fact, there is a web page where you can even check, at all times, the end of the queue, which is constantly changing.

The BBC and other broadcasters broadcast live from the beginning to the end of the queue. Within four days, some 380,000 people will have seen the coffin with its magnificent jeweled crown. According to the Metropolitan Police, the number of people trying to see the queen is three times higher.

“Everyone raise your hands, please, to the top,” asks a policeman. “We want to see the purple ribbon,” laughs a volunteer. Only those who have received a purple ribbon with a consecutive number at the beginning of the line can continue advancing. “We Brits are world champions at queuing, but this is a huge operation,” says one attendee.

Police presence

The queue is controlled by hundreds of policemen. Kilometers of barriers have been placed, 500 mobile toilets, water is distributed and snacks are sold. Those with a purple ribbon can leave the queue briefly and rejoin it later. Tourists are always surprised by the tranquility and the order with which the queue advances. “Pushing is taboo,” says a stewardess in a blue vest who says Marshall.

A woman in a vest that says Marshall tries to line up in London. In the back is a policeman answering questions.

With a large police presence and volunteers, it is about maintaining order in the queue to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I was sad to see the queen go,” says Michael, a handsome man with colorful tattoos on his arms and piercings on his face. “Seeing the coffin is certainly a crazy, extraordinary moment, but also moving. He has done a lot for us. I felt that he had to come,” he adds with his girlfriend, who agrees with him.

The line moves pretty quickly, Michael says. And even if it takes many more hours, he explains, every minute is worth it. “You can only understand the monarchy if you are British,” he then replies to a German journalist. About King Charles III, he affirms that he will undoubtedly be a good successor to his mother. “Charles is my king,” says Michael, as he continues advancing towards Westminster.

  • Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953, in Panama.

    Visits of Queen Elizabeth II to Latin America

    Its passage through the Panama Canal in 1953

    Only six months after taking the throne, Elizabeth II arrived in Panama, on her first visit to the American continent. She was not in an official capacity, as she was on a tour of the member states of the British Commonwealth of Nations, on her way to New Zealand. However, that was no excuse for the Panamanians to receive her with high honors and special joy.

  • Queen Elizabeth II in 1968, along with Duke Philip of Edinburgh and the soccer player Pelé.

    Visits of Queen Elizabeth II to Latin America

    When he met Pelé on his tour of Brazil, in 1968

    It was the first state visit made by Queen Elizabeth II to Latin America in 1968. She visited the cities of Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Salvador, Campinas and Rio de Janeiro. One of the most remembered moments of her time in that country was when the monarch presented the legendary soccer player Pelé with the victory trophy at the famous Maracanã stadium.

  • Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the Bernardo O'Higgins monument in Santiago in 1968.

    Visits of Queen Elizabeth II to Latin America

    The remembered visit of Isabel II to Chile in 1968

    After passing through Brazil, Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Chile, amid strong expectations from Chileans, who filled the streets to receive her. Her photo shows her visit to the Bernardo O’Higgins monument in the country’s capital. But she is especially remembered for the gift of the Ford Galaxy 500 XL car that is still used at each presidential change of command.

  • Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Mexico in 1975 with President Luis Echeverría.

    Visits of Queen Elizabeth II to Latin America

    The environmentalist message of the monarch in Mexico in 1975

    It was the president of that time, Luis Echeverría, who was in charge of receiving the queen’s visit, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of a commercial agreement between the United Kingdom and Mexico in 1825. In those days, Flag Day was also celebrated. The monaca also took advantage of giving a clear message against environmental pollution in the country. “The same problem is in Britain,” she said.

  • Queen Elizabeth II, for the second time in Mexico, in 1983.

    Visits of Queen Elizabeth II to Latin America

    The second visit to Mexico in 1983, in the midst of a crisis

    His second visit to Mexico in 1983, many agree, was not as successful as the first. In the midst of an economic crisis, there were those who went out to protest and those who received it with joy. The idea of ​​the Crown was to reestablish relations with Latin American countries, after the war between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the Malvinas Islands.

    Author: Nicolas Guzman


