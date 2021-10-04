News

The Kim Kardashian-Kanye West friendship and the other weekend gossip

A dinner together, but no flashback. Kim Kardashian And Kanye West they were paparazzi in the parking lot of a famous man Malibu restaurant, in California, and the American gossip had seized the ball to hypothesize an alleged sentimental reunion. To deny the indiscretion, however, he immediately thought about it US Weekly, who spoke of “sincere friendship relationship»Between the entrepreneur and the rapper.

«They have joint projects and they will help each other in work, ”revealed a source. «On the part of both there is no intention of get back together and establish a new love story. They are happy like this: between Kim and Kanye there is a sincere estimate“. And also four children: therefore, to better carry on the co-parenting, it is recommended that the relationship between them be peaceful. They seem to be on the right track.

Here are the other gossip of the weekend 2-3 October

His Majesty’s homage – At the opening of the Scottish Parliament, Queen Elizabeth speaks for the first time about her late husband Philip: «In this country we have many happy memories together. With these places there is a deep bond of affection.

Mystical flavor – Charlène of Monaco, still in South Africa due to health problems, posted a new photo of her on Instagram, smiling, sitting at a table in front of a large book, and with a sort of rosary around her neck: “God bless you”.

The revelation – Prince Harry, in his highly anticipated biography coming next year, “could name the senior member of the Windsor household who uttered the famous racist phrase about Archie.” Word of the expert Penny Junor.

The complaint – Emily Ratajkowski accused musician Robin Thicke of harassing her during the making of the video “Blurred Lines”, touching her breasts. The revelation (and many others) in the book that will come out at the end of the month.

Peace made – Rai has decided not to proceed legally against Fedez, in the case of the May Day concert when the artist accused the Viale Mazzini company of “censorship”. He will also be a guest of Fabio Fazio a “What’s the weather like”.

From joy to worry – Apprehension among fans of Britney Spears, who for a few days has no longer been under the legal protection of her father Jamie and has posted full nude photos on social media. “We have to celebrate”, she writes, “but the road is long”.

Kiss (wedding view) – Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of David and Victoria, indulged in some tenderness with his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, on the sidelines of the Parisian Valentino show. The two are expected to get married in 2022.

